Former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson revealed that he secured the bag after his PFL debut win against Ray Cooper III

Derek Brunson made a resounding statement in his Professional Fighters League debut, delivering a dominant performance against Ray Cooper III at the PFL World Championship 2023. The former UFC fighter showcased his grappling prowess, controlling the majority of the fight and landing flurries of ground and pound, ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory with all three judges scoring the fight 30-27, 30-25, and 30-25 in his favor.

PFL recap: spinning s**t , I had fun fighting once again . I ran 10-15 miles for the last 8 weeks . I went 3 rounds without tiring . We can build on that ! Inch by inch #PFL 👱🏾‍♂️blonde brunson undefeated . Thank you DC , the crowd was great. I felt at home@PFLMMA pic.twitter.com/7tX6LHZVS5 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 25, 2023

Brunson's performance drew praise from fellow professionals, with many acknowledging his dominant display in the grappling department and his ability to maintain a dominant position throughout the fight. His victory marked a successful transition to the PFL and signaled his continued relevance in the sport.

Following his win, Brunson took to social media to share his thoughts on the fight and hinted at the possibility of walking away from the sport. In a post on X, he humorously referenced his financial gain from the fight, stating, “I made so much cash tonight, I may never fight again. It's been real guys. PFL took care of your boy !!”

I made so much cash 💰 tonight , I may never fight again . It’s been real guys 😂😂😂. PFL took care of your boy !! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 25, 2023

This tweet sparked speculation about Brunson's future in MMA, especially considering his previous comments about the potential of not fighting again following his PFL debut. At 39 years old, Brunson's remarks have raised questions about his retirement plans and the impact of his financial success on his decision-making process.

Brunson's victory over Cooper III and his subsequent social media post has ignited discussions within the MMA community about the financial opportunities available in organizations like the PFL and the potential influence of financial security on fighters' career decisions. While Brunson's comments may have been lighthearted, they shed light on the complex considerations that fighters face as they navigate their careers and weigh the risks and rewards associated with professional fighting.

As Brunson's future in the sport remains uncertain, his successful PFL debut and his candid remarks about his financial gain have added an intriguing layer to the ongoing dialogue about fighter compensation, retirement, and the long-term well-being of athletes in MMA.