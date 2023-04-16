A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

The Global Challenge II 2023 is a place for trainers all around the world to put their skills to the test and see who is the very best like no one ever was. Before anything, make sure that you connect your Pokemon account to Pokemon HOME to claim the rewards of 10,000 League Points and a Free Great Ball Canvas Backpack in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that you can get by joining. Competing trainers follow the standard VGC ruleset and the competition will allow players in Japan and Korea to earn placement for their National Championships to then win a place toward the 2023 Pokemon World Championships. The battle format will be double battles with a limit of a maximum of fifteen (15) battles per day where you can only play 10 minutes per match. Competitors are only allowed to use Paldea Pokemon excluding Miraidon and Koraidon, as well as the following Pokemon:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Galarian Meowth

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Wooper

Quagsire

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Hisuian Zorua

Hisuian Zoroark

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Perrserker

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

Trainers earn rewards for competing in at least three (3) or more matches. Rankings can now be viewed at the Poke Portal and rewards like a free PokeBall Canvas Backpack in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet from Pokemon HOME.

How to Get Free Great Ball Canvas Backpack

On top of the 10,000 League Points that will be conferred to participating players, they will also be receiving other additional rewards. For those players that have a Nintendo Account that is connected to Pokemon HOME, you will be gifted a serial code in the mobile version of Pokemon HOME that you can redeem in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Game. If you haven’t connected your Nintendo Account to your Pokemon HOME yet, you can download the app here. Easily connected it by logging in and following the instructions of the app on the screen. By connecting both Nintendo and Pokemon HOME accounts, you get Pokemon waiting for you gifted by the app as well as being able to get Pokemon from your other games as well.

Of course, this cosmetic doesn’t really add much to how you will be playing the game competitively but it actually gives you an exclusive item for just even joining and trying the VGC scene. In case you aren’t really familiar with how the Pokemon VGC goes, we have written a few articles to help guide you through the competition. We have a comprehensive guide on the Pokemon VGC ruleset, the top 10 Pokemon to use as an attacker, and the top 10 Pokemon to use as a support. In the world of Pokemon VGC, it will always be a double battle format so make sure that you have the best and perfect pair like Indeedee-F and Armarouge, Maushold and Annihilape, and Murkrow and Gholdengo. Of course, make sure that you have the correct held item as well as the appropriate moveset for the competition so that you will come out on top.

Make sure to tune in from time to time to get the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon like the Global Challenge II 2023, how to get a free Great Ball Canvas backpack in Pokemon Scarlet Violet here on ClutchPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!