We have you covered with our college football odds series with a Fresno State-Utah State prediction and pick.

A Mountain West showdown ensues in Logan, Utah, on Friday night. The defending Mountain West champions Fresno State Bulldogs go on the road and face a scorching hot Utah State Aggies offense.

The biggest storyline for Fresno State coming into this game is how they will avenge their first loss on the season. The formerly ranked number 24 Bulldogs were also -5.5 point favorites in a road game against Wyoming. Failing to hold a single lead in the game, they lost 24-19 against Wyoming and dropped out of the Top 25. This will be a season-defining game for this Fresno State squad because it will show how well they can play in the face of adversity and overcome a loss.

On the other hand, Utah State had one of its most dominant performances a week ago. The Aggies were able to put up 44 points and force five turnovers on Colorado State to get back to a .500 record. This was their third straight game putting up 33 or more points, and it was apparent that their offense could move the ball downfield as well as anyone in the nation.

College Football Odds: Fresno State-Utah State Odds

Fresno State: -4.5 (-110)

Utah State: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 57.5 (-105)

Under: 57.5 (-115)

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah State Week 7

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

TV: CBSSN

Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread

The importance of having the best quarterback on the field is a value that should not be overlooked, and that is precisely what Fresno State has in quarterback Mikey Keene. The Sophomore transfer from UCF has done wonders in his first year as a starter for the Bulldogs. Leading them to a 4-1 record, Keene leads the Mountain West in total passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions. Additionally, he ranks second in the conference in passer rating. What has made him so successful is his ability to limit turnovers. His 1,692 yards and 15 passing touchdowns are relative to four interceptions on 232 pass attempts. Fortunately for Keene, he will have the opportunity to get his team back on track against a pretty poor Utah State defense.

The Utah State Aggies have allowed their opponents an average of 32.2 points per game. Most notably, that number jumps to 35.3 points per game when looking at their last four games, with three of their four opponents scoring 33 points or more. The Aggies have allowed 406.8 yards per game to their opponents this season, but each of these teams has been able to run the numbers up on Utah State on the ground. Allowing 13 rushing touchdowns and 165.7 rushing yards per game is not a winning defense. If Fresno State can get their pass game going, the run game will come easily, and scoring will come in bunches on Friday.

On the other side of the ball, the Fresno State run defense has been phenomenal this year. This team has allowed 99.3 yards per game on the ground to opponents, which ranks 18th in the nation. Davon Booth and company in the Utah State backfield are unlikely to face much success against this great defense.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread

One of the loudest offenses in the nation that does not get any attention in the media has to be the Utah State Aggies. Nevertheless, Utah State does not let the lack of spotlight take away from the numbers they can put up. The Aggies have scored 38 or more points in their past three games and rank 15th in the entire country in points per game for the season with 38.2. They have done so with an excellent complimentary air and ground game. This squad is 23rd in the nation in offensive yards per game with 462.8. They clear second place in the Mountain West for total team yards by a whopping 183 yards. The Utah State offense is much better than Fresno State's and can put up points on seemingly every drive they have.

The electricity of this offense flows through one of the best wide-receiver duos in the country. The Jalen Royals + Terrell Vaughn dynamic duo has been fun to watch. Both players are tied for the lead in the Mountain West for receiving touchdowns with seven a piece. This is the only tandem in college football with seven touchdowns or more each. Their ability to burn corners and catch the deep ball has been incredible, and they do not plan on letting up against the Bulldogs.

Final Fresno State-Utah State Prediction & Pick

This Friday night matchup sees two squads coming in from polar opposite games just a week ago. While Fresno State is coming off the heels of its heartbreaking first loss of the season, Utah State enters the game fresh from one of the biggest wins of its season. While I am inclined to lean towards the team with momentum on their side in Utah State, especially in a home game, I will be laying the points with Fresno State. The Aggies' defense cannot compete with Mikey Keene and the Fresno State offense. In addition to that, Fresno State has a defense that will be able to stifle the red-hot Aggies offense. Give me Fresno State -5.5.

Final Fresno State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State -4.5 (-110)