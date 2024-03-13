The No.1-seed Utah State Aggies have a bye to the Mountain West quarterfinals, facing the winner of No.8-seed Wyoming and No.9-seed Fresno State. Fresno State overcame a late deficit to defeat Wyoming for the first time in three tries this season. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Fresno State-Utah State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Fresno State didn't have much hope entering their first-round game with Wyoming. The Bulldogs had lost seven games in a row, including a 39-point loss to the same Wyoming team in the season's final game. Fresno State was down and out in the first round, but a late rally gave them a 77-73 victory. Fresno State will again face a team they are 0-2 against this season when they face Utah State, but a close 77-73 overtime game two weeks ago may give them some confidence.
Utah State went 26-5 overall and 14-4 in the conference, finishing one game ahead of Nevada and Boise State. Utah State finished the season on a five-game winning streak, barely holding off Nevada, who finished with a seven-game run. Great Osobor is a force for the Aggies in the front court. He leads the team with 17.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Utah State has an offense that likes to spread the ball around, with four starters averaging double digits in points. They also demonstrate tremendous depth, which will help them during the grind of a tournament, as nine players play more than ten minutes per game.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.
College Basketball Odds: Fresno State-Utah State Odds
Fresno State: +12 (-110)
Moneyline:
Utah State: -12 (-110)
Moneyline:
Over: 143 (-110)
Under: 143 (-110)
How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah State
Time: 3 PM ET/noon PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Despite losing eight of ten games to end the season, Fresno State covered the spread in half of those games. They were also 5.5-point underdogs to Wyoming before the outright victory. Things haven't been going well for the Bulldogs, but their dogged effort against the Cowboys and ability to stay in games during the regular season is worth noting. Utah State was a 10.5-point favorite in their matchup on February 27th but needed a Darius Brown III buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime.
Utah State earned the No.1 seed in the Mountain West but only covered two of their last seven games. The Aggies are finding ways to win, but if Fresno State's game against Wyoming is any indication, the Bulldogs won't go down without a fight.
Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Utah State can smother any team's defense in the Mountain West, as they are one of the best units in the country. The Aggies rank 50th, averaging 79.9 points per game. They are also the sixth-best team from the floor, shooting 49.8%. Utah State's guards are more focused on defending the three-point shot than actually shooting it, so most of the weight falls on Utah State's front court.
The Aggies also own one of college basketball's best defenses. They allow just 69.9 points per game, ranking 107th. The Aggies don't allow teams to get hot from three, a staple of underdog teams in March and April. Utah State has the third-best three-point defense in the nation, allowing opponents to shoot just 28.2%.
Final Fresno State-Utah State Prediction & Pick
Utah State hasn't shown they can put teams away lately with their against-the-spread record. Look no further than Fresno State almost upsetting them and Air Force covering a 17-point spread on Utah State's home court in the past two weeks alone. This game will be closer than people think, and Fresno State will have enough fight to get the cover.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Fresno State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State +12 (-110)