The beta access period for Frostpunk 2 has just been announced, however, it is only available for players who preorder the game's Deluxe Edition.
Dear Citizens, we couldn’t be more excited to finally share this with you! 📢#Frostpunk 2 Beta will be available during April 15-22.
Pre-order Deluxe Edition now at -10% and get access to a full 7-day Beta: https://t.co/GEEQboGhtT pic.twitter.com/eeg1BPKeUo
For starters, let's talk about when the beta access period for Frostpunk 2 is. The Frostpunk 2 beta access will start on April 15, 2024, at 10:00 AM PDT, and will run until April 22, 2024. This gives players a whole week to try the game out for free. Of course, as mentioned above, access to the beta comes at a price. Players who want to take part in the beta have to preorder the Frostpunk 2 Deluxe Edition, which is available on PC via Steam. Although the game is coming out on other platforms, only the Steam version of the game will have access to the beta.
As for what the beta access entails, players will be able to access the Utopia Builder Preview, which is part of the game's Sandbox Mode. Sandbox Mode is, as the name implies, the game's free-play mode. This gives the players the freedom to do whatever they want during the beta access period in said game mode, as Utopia Builder allows players to choose starting communities, factions, and the like.
Of course, access to the beta period is not the only thing players will receive if they preorder Frostpunk 2's deluxe edition. Players will also receive the game's 3 DLCs, all of which are paid post-release content. They will also receive access to the game's story mode a whole 72 hours before the game's actual release. They will also get an exclusive in-game item, the Warm Flesh novella (digital version), and the game's digital artbook and soundtrack.
If this all sounds enticing to you, then you're in luck. From now, until the game's release on July 25, 2024, the deluxe edition will be 10% off. Of course, if you want to take part in the early access beta, you better preorder the game's deluxe edition before April 15, 2024. Of course, if all you want is the game, it is also available at roughly half the price of the deluxe edition.
What Exactly Is Frostpunk 2?
If this is your first time hearing about Frostpunk 2, let me give you a quick explanation of what the game is. Similar to its predecessor, Frostpunk 2 is a single-player real-time strategy game. Set 30 years after the original game, the player takes on the role of the Steward, who is in charge of the creation of a city following the events of the Great Storm. The player must make sure to keep the city's citizens happy, fed, and, of course, alive. Unlike in the first game, where coal is the primary fuel source, players will now be vying for petroleum, which they will use to keep the cold temperatures away.
The game's scale is bigger than that of Frostpunk, and will most definitely be harder as well. The city the player has to create is bigger now and consists of districts that the player must build around. There are also various factions in the game, who will either help or hinder the player throughout their playthrough. The citizens of the city are also more involved in thee policy-making process in the game. Compared to the first game, where the player's words are law, the player will have to convince the Council to pass the laws he wants to pass.
In short, if you think Frostpunk was hard, its sequel should prove to be an even harder challenge.
