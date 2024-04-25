UFC Vegas 91: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez kicks off the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between Gabriel Benitez and Maheshate. Benitez has now lost three out of his last four fights most recently getting finished via third-round submission meanwhile, Maheshate has lost back-to-back fights for the first time in his professional career as he looks to get back on track this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Benitez-Maheshate prediction and pick.
Gabriel Benitez (23-11) has hit a rough patch in his 10th year with the UFC as he is now just 1-3 in his last four fights with his lone victory coming against Charlie Ontiveros who's no longer with the promotion. The longtime featherweight and lightweight fighter will be looking to finally right the ship when he takes on Maheshate at the UFC Apex this Saturday afternoon.
Maheshate (9-3) has also hit a rough patch as he dropped back-to-back fights for the first time in his career. He most recently was knocked out in brutal fashion after a back-and-forth war with Viacheslav Borshchev. After winning seven in a row which included a UFC debut knockout of Steve Garcia, he is now searching for his second UFC after being winless over the last 22 months when he takes on Gabriel Benitez this weekend.
Here are the UFC Vegas 91 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 91 Odds: Gabriel Benitez-Maheshate Odds
Gabriel Benitez: +173
Maheshate: -198
Over 1.5 rounds: -170
Under 1.5 rounds: +140
Why Gabriel Benitez Will Win
When Gabriel “Moggly” Benitez steps into the Octagon against Maheshate this weekend at UFC Vegas 91, he brings with him a dangerous blend of explosive striking and a deceptively well-rounded grappling game that could cause serious problems for his opponent.
The key to Benitez's strategy lies in his ability to dictate the pace of the fight. Look for him to utilize his reach advantage and unpredictable kicks to keep Maheshate on the back foot. Benitez's unpredictable and high-volume striking has often overwhelmed opponents, forcing them into poor defensive decisions.
While Benitez may be primarily known for his striking, don't discount his grappling prowess. His takedown defense is solid, and he has a knack for finding submissions from unexpected angles. This could pose a problem for Maheshate, especially if “Moggly” is able to force the fight to the ground early on.
Maheshate is a tough, aggressive fighter, but Benitez's versatility could be his undoing. If Benitez can execute his game plan and exploit Maheshate's aggression, his unorthodox style could lead to a spectacular finish.
This bout has the potential to be an underdog story. Don't be surprised if Gabriel Benitez walks away from Vegas with an impressive victory and sets his sights even higher within the UFC featherweight division.
Why Maheshate Will Win
Maheshate enters UFC Vegas 91 as the favorite, but those who underestimate this surging prospect due to his back-to-back losses might be making a big mistake. Gabriel Benitez is an experienced, dangerous fighter, but his reliance on explosive volume striking carries both risks and weaknesses. Maheshate presents a stylistic nightmare for “Moggly”.
The key factor in this bout will be Maheshate's pressure and his ability to close distance. Benitez prefers to operate with space, utilizing kicks and unorthodox angles. Maheshate's relentless forward movement and iron chin will force Benitez to abandon those tactics and fight in the trenches. And that's where Maheshate excels.
Maheshate boasts knockout power in both hands, and Benitez has shown a tendency to walk onto shots when pressured. “Moggly's” ground game, while capable, isn't a strong deterrent; if Maheshate can put him on his back, it opens up power coming back his way.
Maheshate's takedown game adds another layer to the challenge. He's not an elite wrestler, but he's persistent and strong. If he forces Benitez to constantly worry about level changes, that takes away from the explosiveness in his striking arsenal.
Maheshate is hungry, durable, and carries the kind of raw power that changes fights in an instant. This has all the makings of a breakout fight for a fighter the featherweight division should be watching closely. Expect a brutal, potentially short, war that leaves the crowd on their feet and Maheshate with his hand raised.
Final Gabriel Benitez-Maheshate Prediction & Pick
This is a fantastic fight to kick off the prelims in the lightweight division between Gabriel Benitez and Maheshate both of whom need a win coming into this weekend. Benitez has been a longtime veteran in the UFC's featherweight and lightweight divisions but he is up against it here against the bigger and more explosive Maheshate. While things are expected to be close early on it will be Maheshate will be landing the harder and more powerful shots as the fight progresses which will eventually take its toll on Benitez potentially getting him out of there late as Benitez fades per usual at this stage of his career.
Final Gabriel Benitez-Maheshate Prediction & Pick: Maheshate (-198), Over 1.5 Rounds (-170)