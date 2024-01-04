Which one of you voted for Red Dead Redemption 2?

Steam has announced the winners of the 2023 Steam Awards and while some titles definitely deserved the accolades, the vocal gaming community is not convinced by some of the winners.

Gamers React to 2023 Steam Awards Winners

Gamers were evidently not satisfied with how the 2023 Steam Awards turned out. On X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit alike, there were a lot of unhappy reactions to some of the winners.

One of the awards that have the community most pressed is Starfield for winning the Most Innovative Gameplay Award.

The Starfield pick was a troll from the community, right? Right..? 💀 — HTP treva (@treva_man) January 2, 2024

Comment

byu/iRhythm from discussion

inSteam

Comment

byu/DaFleischDJ from discussion

inSteam

Starfield beat out the other finalists which were composed of Contraband Police, Remnant II, Shadows of Doubt, and Your Only Move is Hustle.

Comment

byu/DaFleischDJ from discussion

inSteam

I'm pretty sure that was done as a joke, same way RDR2 got a "Labour of Love" while not receiving updates for 3 years. I'm afraid there's nothing innovative in Starfield's gameplay whatsoever. — kron123456789 (@kroshkaruiya1) January 2, 2024

Opera GX (yes, the official account) even joined in to take some potshots at Starfield.

One more winner that did not sit well with the community is Red Dead Redemption 2’s win for the Labor of Love Award, beating out Apex Legends, Deep Rock Galactic, Dota 2, and Rust.

Reddit user u/BanditoSlim dug up the update history and let everyone know that Red Dead Redemption 2’s most recent content update was released over 2 years ago on July 13, 2021. The most recent patch was shipped over a year ago, on September 6, 2022, which contained minor gameplay additions. “This award is obviously trolling, but it’s an insult to every game developer who actually deserves to add this recognition to their resumé.”

Comment

byu/juanguim48 from discussion

inSteam

Comment

byu/Str8surfing from discussion

inSteam

Comment

byu/Str8surfing from discussion

inSteam

2023 Steam Awards Winners

Here’s the full list of the 2023 Steam Awards Winners and Nominees.

Game of the Year Award

“Maybe it was its immersive gameplay, or its gripping story… its well-crafted characters, immaculate design, or addictive multiplayer. Whatever the reason, the winner of this year’s Game of the Year Award is an instant classic.”

Baldur’s Gate III

Resident Evil 4 Remake

EA Sports FC 24

Lethal Company

Hogwarts Legacy

VR Game of the Year Award

“The VR Game of the Year isn’t merely masquerading as regular reality. This game improves on reality, taking advantage of the medium of VR and pushing the boundaries of the virtual realm.”

Labyrinthine

F1 23

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine

Ghosts of Tabor

Gorilla Tag

Labor of Love Award

“This game has been out for a while. The team is well past the debut of their creative baby, but being the good parents they are, these devs continue to nurture and support their creation. This game, to this day, is still getting new content after all these years.”

Read Dead Redemption II

Apex Legends

Deep Rock Galactic

Dota 2

Rust

Best Game on Steam Deck

“This game was so good, you wanted to take it everywhere. So you grabbed your Steam Deck and did! Luckily, everything that made it endlessly playable at your desk got even better on the go.”

Hogwarts Legacy

The Outlast Trials

Dredge

Brotato

Diablo IV

Better with Friends Award

“There are some games out there that just aren’t the same when you play by yourself. Maybe you need to have a friend to watch your back. Maybe you need to have a friend that you can stab in their back. Either way, fun is awaiting those who gather friends together play this game.”

Lethal Company

Party Animals

Sunkenland

Warhammer 40000 Darktide

Sons of the Forest

Outstanding Visual Style Award

“Visual style doesn’t aspire to real-world graphical fidelity (though a noble goal in itself)… it describes a distinctive look and feel that suffuses an entire game.”

Atomic Heart

Cocoon

Darkest Dungeon II

Inward

High on Life

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

“The designers of this game are at the front lines of creative experimentation, bringing a fresh perspective and brain-breaking surprises. This game delighted, inspired and entertained with newness never played before.”

Starfield

Contraband Police

Remnant II

Shadows of Doubt

Your Only Move is Hustle

Best Game You Suck At Award

“This is the game that rewards persistence, and is not for the faint of heart. It’s the toughest game we’ve ever loved.”

Sifu

Street Fighter 6

EA Sports FC 24

Overwatch 2

Lords of the Fallen

Best Soundtrack Award

“This unsung hero deserves to be recognized for its outstanding musical score. It’s the OST with the MOST!”

The Last of Us Part I

Pizza Tower

Chants of Sennaar

Persona 5 Tactica

Hi-Fi Rush

Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award

“Some days, only a narrative-heavy game will hit the spot, and this one packs a wallop. It’s as gripping as any soap opera, and as well-tuned as a prestige-TV screenplay. Bravissimo — for making us feel things!”

Baldur’s Gate III

Lies of P

Love Is All Around

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Resident Evil 4

Sit Back and Relax Award

“This game is the antidote to a busy day. It’s smooth, it’s relaxing, it lets your worries melt away. This game is your moment of zen.”