Official Genshin Impact accounts posted a cryptic message across social media. Fans quickly decoded the gibberish.

What does Genshin Impact's Tweet mean?

fjhiupofojof QBSJT OZD UPLZP UBJQFJ — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 3, 2023

The mysterious Genshin Impact tweet may look like gibberish and a keyboard spam at first glance, but the community quickly figured out that this was a simple case of the Caesar cipher with a shift value of 1. Once that has been decoded and undone, the real message is revealed: “eightonenine PARIS NYC TOKYO TAIPEI“.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This may hint at the game's next on-site event at the four cities mentioned. The first part, “eightonenine,” refers to August 19. This most likely is the date for the event. HoYoverse is no stranger to these local community activations and has done it across multiple countries for their titles.

There are other speculations as well, as HoYoverse has been hard at work with Genshin Impact. August 19 is the first weekend after the game's 4.0 update, which includes the new area Fontaine, drops. There was also a teaser for a Genshin Impact anime project a few months back, something that Genshin fans are undeniably excited about.

The official Zenless Zone Zero account replied to the original tweet with its own ciphered message. The quirky reply is revealed once the forward shift of 7 letters has been undone: “Why not just say it Paimon?” The reply mirrors much of the community's sentiment, but the simple puzzle was appreciated nonetheless.