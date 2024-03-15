The collaboration between Genshin Impact and Discovery Channel was kicked off by a star-studded documentary with personalities like Kit Harington and Kate Humble.
Genshin Impact x Discovery Channel Nature Benefit Collab
The short documentary, titled “Voices of Nature,” is eight and a half minutes long. The aptly named video gives voices to nature, and they are nothing but informative.
First comes the Ocean, voiced by Kit Harington. Better known as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, Harington has been a long-time prominent name for charity work for organizations like The Royal Mencap Society; a UK-based organization focused on helping people with learning difficulties.
The Coral Reef takes the spotlight next, played by Lily Cole. Cole is an environmental activist, author, and filmmaker. Her book, “Who Cares Wins,” discusses how humanity impacts the Earth and the possible responses to the imminent climate challenges.
The Snowy Mountains has found a perfect voice in Max Djenohan, an elite survivalist, snowboarder, and athlete. He has starred in various television shows like Naked and Afraid, First Man Out, and Race to Survive.
The Forest also spoke their piece, borrowing the voice of Kate Humble. As a well-known television presenter and narrator, Humble's specialty lies in wildlife and science programs. Her best-known works include Animal Park, Living with Nomands, Back to the Land, and Lambing Live.
The final bite of nature is Desert, speaking through the voice of Ed Stafford. Stafford is an explorer and survivalist, starring in the TV series “Walking the Amazon” wherein he became the first human ever to walk the length of the Amazon River. The attempt was made in the name of charity, too.
The video closes out with data on how much damage is being done to nature.
- We dump up to 12 million metric tons (26 billion pounds) every year into the oceans. By 2050, ocean plastic will outweigh all of the ocean's fish.
- Sattelite data from 2002 to 2019 suggests that global tropical forest loss averages at 3.6 million hectares (9 million acres) per year. For reference, that's bigger than the entirety of Belgium.
What's Next?
The short documentary is just the beginning of the Genshin Impact x Discovery Channel collaboration. Starting March 16th, the “Discover Traces, Explore Nature” web event will go live, which will offer Primogems and the exclusive Serenitea Pot Furnishing “Let the Desert Bloom.”
To claim your rewards, complete online challenges with the tour's spokesperson, Kaveh. Genshin Impact also announced the other characters that will be representatives of this movement: Beidou, Kokomi, Albedo, Tighnari, and Candace. Each of them represents their own habitats in Teyvat.
Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour
There is a Teyvat Nature Discovery Tour Offline Benefit Sale scheduled in various cities around the world. Merchandise sold at these events will be donated to Cool Earth, a rainforest conservation organization.
- France: Mar 30, 10:00 – 20:30 and March 31, 11:00 – 19:00 at Westfield Forum Les Halles, 101 Porte Berger, 75001 Paris
- Germany: Mar 16-17, 10:00 – 19:00 at Genshin Impact Pop Up Store, Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 9 – 13, 10178 Berlin
- Italy: Mar 29-30, 9:30 – 21:00 at Centro Commerciale Aura, Viale di Valle Aurelia, 30, 00167 Roma RM
- Korea: Starting April 13, 10:00 – 22:00 every day at Genshin Impact Café, 158 Wausan-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul
- UK: Mar 15 – 16, 9:00 – 21:00 and Mar 17, 12:00 – 18:00 at Westfield Stratford City, 157 Montfichet Rd, London E20 1EJ
