Georgia State faces Utah State. Our college football odds series includes our Georgia State Utah State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Georgia State Panthers take on the Utah State Aggies. Check out our Famous Idaho Potato Bowl odds for our Georgia State Utah State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Georgia State Utah State.

There are all sorts of scenarios for college football bettors to consider in bowl games. There is the scenario in which a 6-6 Power Five conference team goes up against the overachieving nine- or 10-win smaller-conference team. There is the 8-4 small conference team against the 8-4 power conference team. There is the nine-win power conference team which is unhappy to be in a bowl gaame against the 7-5 or 6-6 Mountain West or AAC team which senses an opportunity and is therefore more motivated.

Then there is the scenario we have in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: two 6-6 teams from smaller conferences. It really does feel like the ultimate coin flip.

Georgia State's 6-6 and Utah State's 6-6 not only came in different conferences — the Sun Belt for GSU and the Mountain West for USU — but they unfolded in dramatically different ways as well. Georgia State lost each of its last five games to tumble to the .500 mark. Four of those losses were by at least 17 points, three by at least 28. The Panthers simply ran out of gas on both sides of the ball in the back stretch of their season. In a bowl game, it will be fascinating to see what they do with three weeks of rest.

Utah State struggled early in its season but won three of its last five games to reach 6-6 and clinch bowl eligibility. Notably, the Aggies won two of those three critical games in double overtime, including the regular-season finale against New Mexico. Utah State really walked a tightrope but managed to do just enough to squeak into the postseason. Georgia State was bowl eligible long before its season ended but then stopped winning. These two teams really are coming at the Potato Bowl from different directions, and it sets up a fascinating contrast for this game.

Here are the Georgia State-Utah State Famous Idaho Potato Bowl odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Odds: Georgia State-Utah State Odds

Georgia State Panthers: +1.5 (-115)

Utah State Aggies: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

How To Watch Georgia State vs Utah State

Time: 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Georgia State Could Cover the Spread

The Panthers haven't played a good game in a long time. They haven't won a game in nearly two months. This might be seen as a reason to pick against Georgia State, but after hearing how bad they are for several weeks, the Panthers might be a little ticked off for this game. They might enter Boise with a little more fire in the belly than a Utah State team which had to work hard to reach a bowl game and might simply be happy to have a bowl bid in the first place. Motivation is likely to be on the GSU side of the ledger here.

Why Utah State Could Cover the Spread

The Aggies are a better team than Georgia State. GSU has been awful for a solid month. Utah State has found ways to win close games. Utah State is the more reliable team here.

Final Georgia State-Utah State Prediction & Pick

This game looks like a coin flip and feels like a coin flip. It's a game you should stay away from.

Final Georgia State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Georgia State +1.5