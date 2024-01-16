Georgia Tech faces Clemson. Our college basketball odds series includes our Georgia Tech Clemson prediction, odds, and pick.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are a really weird team this season under first-year head coach Damon Stoudemire, who replaced former coach Josh Pastner in Atlanta. Georgia Tech is a young and rebuilding team in a transition year, so one should expect some degree of erratic and inconsistent play. Yet, Tech's inconsistency is manifesting itself in strange ways. Georgia Tech is 1-4 in the ACC and has lost five straight games. The Jackets are 8-8 in 16 games. They have had a very up-and-down season. Yet, one team they have played really well against is Duke. The Jackets beat the Blue Devils once and then nearly completed a home-and-home sweep this past Saturday. Georgia Tech led Duke 53-43 early in the second half on the road before losing by five points due to a late Devil rally, 84-79. How can a team which nearly swept Duke also lose to Notre Dame and Boston College, two of the weaker teams in the ACC? It's hard to put a finger on why Georgia Tech is so volatile. The obvious explanation, though, is that the Yellow Jackets play to the level of the competition. Stoudemire needs to get through to his young lineup that consistency of effort is really important. It has been elusive for Georgia Tech so far this season.

The Clemson Tigers are 2-3 in the ACC, and they have been roughed up in recent weeks. However, two of their three conference losses have come to nationally-ranked North Carolina and a talented Miami team which reached the Final Four last season. Clemson is 12-4 and more likely than not to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers have to collect more wins in ACC play to stabilize their situation and improve their overall resume.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Clemson College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Georgia Tech-Clemson Odds

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: +11.5 (-110)

Clemson Tigers: -11.5 (-110)

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Clemson

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Yellow Jackets usually get up for good teams, and Clemson is a good team. Georgia Tech has really struggled against equal or inferior opponents, but the Jackets have covered the spread on several occasions when playing good teams. Given that the point spread is in double figures for this game, Georgia Tech could lose by 11 and still cover. Since Georgia Tech seems to play close and tough games against quality opponents, it's natural to think the Jackets will cover in this game against a Clemson side which hasn't been dominant in ACC play.

Why Clemson Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers looked good at home on Saturday versus Boston College. They have been winning the games they are supposed to win this season. It's why they have a good chance to become an NCAA Tournament team. Clemson should take care of business at home. The Tigers are significantly better than Georgia Tech. They should be able to prove it on their home floor.

Final Georgia Tech-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Clemson is a lot better than Georgia Tech, but Tech does play close games against good teams. Stay away from this game.

Final Georgia Tech-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -11.5