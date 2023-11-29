Georgia faces Florida State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Georgia Florida State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida State Seminoles. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Georgia Florida State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Georgia Florida State.

The Georgia Bulldogs are trying to get a breakthrough win which will enable them to build confidence under coach Mike White. The Dawgs have played a tough schedule and have gone 0-3 in games against opponents generally regarded as being better than Georgia. UGA has lost to Oregon, Providence, and Miami. Georgia was the betting underdog in all three games. Yet, while being expected to lose, Georgia can't feel particularly good about failing to grab at least one win in those contests. Oregon, for example, just lost to Santa Clara and is stumbling. Georgia missed a real opportunity when it lost to the Ducks on the opening day of the season (November 6).

Florida State has had terrible injury luck the past few seasons. Florida State was a very strong program in 2020 and 2021 under coach Leonard Hamilton, but the injury bug derailed the Seminoles in 2022 and 2023. Now FSU is trying to bounce back and come closer to the standard it set in years past. A blowout loss to Florida wasn't good at all, but the Seminoles regrouped and defeated Colorado, a team which is expected to be good this season. It could turn out that Colorado is overrated, but we don't really know the full reality of CU or various other teams across the country. Only three and a half weeks of college basketball have been played, and teams will evolve over the course of the season. Yet, if Colorado is indeed a good team, that probably tells us that Florida State is going to be noticeably better this season than it was a year ago.

Here are the Georgia-Florida State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Georgia-Florida State Odds

Georgia Bulldogs: +8.5 (-102)

Florida State Seminoles: -8.5 (-120)

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How To Watch Georgia vs Florida State

Time: 9:15 pm ET / 6:15 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Georgia Could Cover the Spread

The Georgia Bulldogs are coached by Mike White, who has ample familiarity with Leonard Hamilton and Florida State due to the fact that he used to coach at Florida and would play Florida State every season. White knows he badly needs a win here, and even if he doesn't quite get the outright victory, he and Georgia can still keep this game close enough to cover the spread, which might seem a little on the large side to some. Should Florida State be favored? Absolutely — no question. By 8.5 points? That might be giving Florida State just a little too much respect for one good win over Colorado this early in the season. The fact that Florida not only beat Florida State, but absolutely crushed the Seminoles, should serve as reason for caution when evaluating Florida State.

Why Florida State Could Cover the Spread

The Seminoles' win over Colorado shows they are a good team. Colorado has very talented players on the perimeter and in the paint. Florida State was able to handle them and deliver a victory which is far more impressive than any win Georgia has collected so far this season. Georgia looks like an ordinary team which beats cupcake opponents and loses to power conference opponents. If that basic pattern continues, Florida State should be able to not only win, but really gain the upper hand over Georgia and win this game with a considerable working margin.

Final Georgia-Florida State Prediction & Pick

We don't know how good these teams are — or aren't. Stay away from the game and wait for a live-betting play.

Final Georgia-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Georgia +8.5