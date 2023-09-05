The quarter-finals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup are in full swing as Germany battles Latvia for the right to set a date with the United States in the semi-finals. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Germany-Latvia prediction and pick.

Germany is blasting through the 2023 FIBA World Cup with an undefeated 5-0 mark heading into Wednesday's showdown with Latvia. After sputtering at the start, the Germans took control of the game from the second quarter onwards and blew out Luka Doncic and Slovenia on Sunday by 31 points. Germany recovered from a 25-11 first quarter from Slovenia and countered with a 27-9 second quarter of their own. Dennis Schroder led the way with 24 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting from the field. Schroder also drained four three-pointers and finished with a double-double with 10 assists.

Meanwhile, Latvia continues to have a magical run in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They beat Spain 74-69 to open the second round of group play and took down Brazil by 20 points to set their quarter-final date against the Germans. Offense won the game for Latvia against Brazil as Andrejs Gražulis led the way with 24 points. Meanwhile, the Latvians held Spain to just 39.6 percent shooting from the field as Davis Bertans' 16 points paced the team to the upset win.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Germany-Latvia Odds

Germany: -9.5 (-111)

Latvia: +9.5 (-115)

Over: 169.5 (-111)

Under: 169.5 (-115)

How to Watch Germany vs. Latvia

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 4:45 AM ET/ 1:45 AM PT

Why Germany Will Cover The Spread

Germany has been steamrolling through the tournament so far with five straight wins and it's highly likely that a sixth is on the way. The reason Germany will cover the spread and essentially win convincingly over Latvia is fairly simple: they just have more talent. That's been the case for most of the FIBA World Cup for the Germans and that was evident in their win over Slovenia. Germany's depth proved to be the difference maker versus Luka Doncic's squad.

They have a slew of NBA players that includes Dennis Schroder, Daniel Theis, Isaac Bongga, and Moritz Wagner. Franz Wagner hasn't even been playing yet, as he continues to nurse an ankle injury. Franz is reportedly a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash versus Latvia.

Aside from the talent advantage, another reason why the Germans will advance and cover is FIBA Dennis Schroder. As we saw versus Slovenia, the point guard took matters into his own hands and dominated Slovenia, despite having a little dust-up with his coach. On the tournament, Schroder is averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three.

Mo Wagner and Daniel Their have also proven to be a terrific frontcourt duo for Germany. Wagner is the team's second-leading scorer with 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while Theis is averaging 11.0 points per game.

Numbers-wise, the Germans have the advantage in rebounding. They are averaging 36 rebounds per game to Latvia's 30. This could spell the difference on Wednesday.

Finally, Germany is playing with a lot of chemistry so far in this tournament. Schroder and Daniel Theis have become one of the best guard-big tandems in the tournament. They're averaging 25 assists as a team and had 26 dimes to show versus Slovenia.

Why Latvia Will Cover The Spread

As for Latvia, they may enter Wednesday's matchup as underdogs, but they have proven to be giant slayers in this tournament so far. Latvia's lone defeat came against Canada. Some of their notable wins came against the defending FIBA World Cup champions Spain, who is already out of the tournament. They also sent home the last World Cup's runners-up France in the opening round with an 88-86 victory.

Though Germany possesses more talent, Latvia has been more balanced in this tournament so far. Five players average double-figures, with former NBA player Rodions Kurucs coming close at 8.2 points per game. Rolands Smits and Andrejs Gražulis both lead the team in scoring with averages of 13.4 points per game. Davis Bertans comes in third at 12.4 points per game.

Germany also doesn't have much of an advantage numbers-wise. The Latvians are shooting slightly better from beyond the arc at 40.2 percent compared to Germany's 39.1 percent. The Germans are also converting their free throws at a higher rate (77.1 percent vs. Germany's 73.2 percent).

Obviously, the arbitrary reason that Latvia can take this game and shock the world once again is their gutsy effort. As mentioned, this team has been taking down basketball powerhouses so far and there is no reason to believe they can do it again.

Final Germany-Latvia Prediction & Pick

Unfortunately for Latvia, the Cinderella run ends here. Germany is just too locked and loaded and is playing with a lot of chemistry. FIBA Dennis Schroder looks like an All-NBA guard out there. Latvia is going to have a tough time finding a way to contain him. Germany's destiny is set for a date with the USA.

Final Germany-Latvia Prediction & Pick: Germany: -9.5 (-111)