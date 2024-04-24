The San Francisco Giants are firmly in the pack in the National League West right now despite sporting a 12-13 record, and they picked up a big 5-1 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night to help them earn a series victory before they try to go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon. And in the process, star closer Camilo Doval ended up earning his place in the spotlight, even though it initially featured quite a scary moment.
The Giants had been working on implementing a new lights system at Oracle Park, and they finally got the green light to use them on Tuesday night. That resulted in a crazy new entrance for Doval when he gets called in from the bullpen, but it initially led to a brief scare for the team's bullpen catcher, who had to catch Doval's final warmup pitch right as the lights went out.
Play of the season so far goes to catching coach Alex Burg. There were some very worried relievers when the lights turned off during Camilo Doval’s last warmup pitch, but Burg caught it: pic.twitter.com/vr4gXP6E7L
— Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 23, 2024
Camilo Doval's new entrance certainly fired up Giants fans
Star players get some extra perks, and for Doval, that resulted in an electric entrance into the game from the bullpen that gets the fans hyped. After Tyler Rogers ran into some trouble in the ninth inning, Doval came in to clean up the mess, getting the final two outs of the game while stranding a pair of men on base.
For San Fran's bullpen catcher, Alex Burg, there was a moment of panic prior to Doval's entry to the game. The first part of Doval's entrance involves the lights getting cut out, and the timing of it was just off, as Doval had just thrown his final warmup pitch right before the lights went out. This meant that Burg had to catch a blazing hot pitch in complete darkness, which isn't exactly an easy task.
Thankfully, he managed to do just that and avoid getting hit by the pitch, and Doval ended up taking the field, much to the delight of fans who got to see the new lights system go to work. And aside from this brief scare for Burg, it's safe to say that the new entrance to action for Doval was pretty awesome, and it certainly got fans pumped up to see him come in and shut down the Mets late rally.
All the angles from Camilo’s very first run in the spotlight 🔦 pic.twitter.com/CMXfKMuDX3
— SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 23, 2024
Doval emerged as one of the best closers in the league last season, when he led the league with 39 saves and earned the first All-Star selection of his career. Doval picked up his fourth save of the new season on Tuesday night, and assuming San Francisco can keep up their recent positive momentum, there will be many more big moments for him in the near future.
Chances are the Giants would like to avoid having to turn to him in close contests, but with his new awesome light-show entrance, it's safe to say that fans will have even more of a reason to be pumped when he enters the game.