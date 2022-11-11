Published November 11, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

NFL’s ultimate power couple, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen (sorry Russ and Ciara), have made major headlines over their highly publicized decision to split up. But that doesn’t mean the two will be completely far apart.

Based on a report from Emily Smith of Page Six, Bündchen made an (apparently, not so) secret real estate purchase amounting to $11.5 million not long before the divorce decision became public news. What makes the purchase interesting? It’s a property in Miami Beach “directly across” from that of Tom Brady’s mansion, via Page Six:

“The supermodel splurged on a stunning five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home that has a nearly direct view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s under-construction manse on Indian Creek Island.”

The report also states that it was hardly a spur-of-the-moment splurge given that Bündchen had already visited the property for a viewing on August 16th, which directly preceded the very conspicuous 11-day absence Tom Brady had during Buccaneers training camp.

“‘Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on,’ a source tells Page Six.”

The two properties are said to be close enough to swim across from one to the other.

Tom Brady’s Miami mansion has yet to be fully completed, but the signs point to he and Gisele Bündchen looking to try and stay close to one another which perhaps would make it easier for both parents to stay in their kids’ lives as much as they were prior.