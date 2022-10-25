Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel is just a game away from taking over the sole spot atop the NHL’s all-time record for most consecutive games played. By hitting the ice Monday night against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, at home, Kessel managed to tie Keith Yandle’s record of 989 games played in a row.

Phil Kessel can finally set the new record Tuesday night when the Golden Knights pay the struggling San Jose Sharks a visit. The game against the Maple Leafs could have gotten even more memorable if only the Maple Leafs were not successful in challenging what would have been Kessel’s career goal No. 400 in the NHL.

WRITTEN IN THE STARS! 😱 PHIL KESSEL'S 400TH CAREER GOAL! pic.twitter.com/Eu6qRXUmx4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 25, 2022

Phil Kessel appeared to have found the back of the net early in the first period, but an offsides challenge wiped the goal to bring the game back to a scoreless tie. However, Kessell would get a little bit of payback before the period could even end, as he assisted on a Nicolas Roy goal on the power play with just a little under four minutes remaining before the first intermission.

The game is far from over, though, so Kessell should still have plenty of opportunities to bury his 400th NHL goal in this contest.

Phil Kessel, who signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with the Golden Knights back in August, used to be one of the most productive goal-scoring forwards in the NHL. The Golden Knights are hoping they could still benefit from whatever juice is left in the legs of the 35-year-old Madison, Wisconsin native.