The city of Detroit hosted the 2024 NFL Draft and a ton fo fans made their way out for the first round on Thursday night. And, Detroit Lions fans in attendance got a treat as they traded up from No. 29 to No. 24 in a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Here are the full details of the trade, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
‘Comp: Cowboys 24th pick and 2025 7th, in exchange for Lions No. 29 and 3rd round pick (73)'
This comes after the Minnesota Vikings traded up twice in the first round. The Lions moved up to select Alabama CB Terrion Arnold, who was still on the board despite some having him much higher in some projections.
But Dan Campbell gave some interesting comments in the days leading up to the draft, stating that they could trade back if their guy wasn't on the board: “If we’re sitting there and our guy’s not there, we will move back.”
Well, it seems as if Arnold was one of their guys, and it's not a surprise given Dan Campbell's recent track record of draft picks.
The Lions' have now selected an Alabama player in the first round for the third straight year. Two years ago, they selected Jameson Williams. The Lions then selected Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round in the 2023 NFL Draft. They even took Brian Branch from Alabama in the 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft, so clearly Dan Campbell loves to select Alabama players.
Lions' busy few days continues
The Lions have been very busy leading up to the NFL Draft. They inked Penei Sewell to a massive $112 million contract extension right after signing Amon-Ra St. Brown to a $120 million deal. The Lions had a fascinating season before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game, falling just short of a Super Bowl trip. In 2024, they should once again be expected to have another strong campaign.
Terrion Arnold spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide, totaling 108 total tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and six interceptions. He even took the mic and shared a message to Lions fans after being selected in his new home city.
Terrion Arnold taking the mic and directly addressing Detroit fans is the moment of the night. pic.twitter.com/K99DIA8oWo
— Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 26, 2024
Arnold's Alabama teammate and quarterback Jalen Milroe had some nice things to say after he got selected by the Lions.
.@AlabamaFTBL QB Jalen Milroe after his best friend and former teammate, Terrion Arnold, got drafted. pic.twitter.com/rdU852GN83
— The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) April 26, 2024
So, in a busy first round of the NFL Draft, the Lions move up a few picks and get a stud secondary piece to add to an already-loaded roster fresh off of a playoff appearance.