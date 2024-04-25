The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here, and all 32 teams will do their best to improve for next season and beyond. Some will make franchise-changing picks in Round 1, while others will take total busts. And while we won't know exactly how these picks will turn out for a few years, that won't stop us from handing out instant-reaction grades to each team's picks, trades, or other draft-day moves in this NFL draft tracker space.
Stay tuned for here starting at 8 pm ET for LIVE NFL Draft grades for the entire first round.
2024 NFL Draft tracker, live grades
1. Chicago Bears (via Panthers): QB Caleb Williams, USC
This has been the worst-kept secret of the entire 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears decided they were going to draft Caleb Willams months ago, so this has been in the books for a while now.
I have some concerns about Willams' size and his devotion to winning football games, but there is no doubt he is the best QB prospect in this draft and one of the best of the decade thus far. Chicago had to make this move, and to their credit, they didn't mess around. They just did it. And for a franchise whose last good QB was Sid Luckman, this will be fun for Bears fans.
Grade: A
2. Washington Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Top Golf fiasco aside, the Commanders decided to make Jayden Daniels their pick. Taking a potential fanchise QB makes sense, but there are more question marks surrounding Daniels than you'd like.
Daniels is one of just two NFL draft prospects who refused to be weighed and measured at the combine, calling into question his playing weight. The former LSU QB plays with reckless abandon, and that’s a big part of what makes him great. The problem is, if he does it at 190 pounds in the NFL, he’s going to spend a lot of time on the sideline with injuries. He's also a one-season wonder, which should make fans nervous.
Overall, this was a move the Commanders had to make, but there is just too much Robert Grifin III in Daniels, and that is a scary thing in Washington.
Grade: B-
3. New England Patriots: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
Another team, another (potential) franchise quarterback pick. Again, kudos to the Patriots for not messing around and just making the pick, as nerve-racking as it may be. Drake Maye has everything you want in a signal-caller, except a proven history of winning games. And that's a bit of a problem.
Still, you can't teach 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, and that's what Maye brings to the Patriots now. The on-field success can — at least partially — be blamed on his Tar Heels supporting cast. Like Josh Allen and Will Levis, you can only do so much in college if the team around you stinks. Even in New England (that still needs a major talent infusion), Maye will find much more talented teammates, and then his talent will shine through.
Grade: A
4. Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
The current theme of the 2024 NFL Draft is K.I.S.S — keep it simple, stupid. The first three teams needed a QB and they took one, and now the Cardinals, who don't need a QB, just took the best non-signal-caller in the draft class in Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison was born and bred to play in the NFL and follow in his Hall of Fame father's footsteps. He automatically makes Kyler Murray's life easier and gives Arizona one of its only blue-chip prospects. The pundits love to say, “trade down, trade down!” but when you have the chance to take a WR1 for years to come, you take it and don't look back.
Grade: A
5. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
In the days and weeks leading up to the NFL draft, there is a lot of lies and misinformation out there. The one beacon of truth in all this is Jim Harbaugh. The new Chargers coach doesn't fudge the truth because he doesn't care what you think. He loves offensive linemen, he thinks they are the key to football, and he was always going to take one at No. 5.
Alt is another second-generation NFL player (his dad John was a two-time Pro Bowl guard for the Chiefs) who seems destined to succeed. At 6-foot-8, 321 pounds, Alt is going to dominate right off the bat, and if he does, look out for a national championship-looking, Michigan-style, road-grading offense to come to a Sunday Ticket near you this season.
Grade: A
6. New York Giants: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
This was the first real decision a team had to make in the 2024 NFL Draft. Should the Giants have taken a quarterback? Probabaly. But using the No. 6 pick on a QB a year after handing out a $160 million contract to Daniel Jones is a tough sell to your owner. So, GM Joe Schoen went with what seems like the second of three can't-miss wide receivers in this class.
Malik Nabers is explosive and he could be the next great LSU wideout to hit the NFL. However, while he has flashes of Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, he's not as polished as either of those players coming out. Rome Odunze profiles as more of the pure X/WR1 the Giants need, so taking yet another small-ish WR is a bit of a gamble, but if it pays off it could save Jones, Schoen, and Brian Daboll's job.
Grade: B
7. Tennessee Titans: OT JC Latham, Alabama
When the new head coach hires his dad as the offensive line coach, is it any surprise that they draft a tackle in the first round of the NFL draft a few months later? Surprise or not this is a good move by the Titans, who can put JC Latham next to last year's first-rounder, Peter Skowronski, and forget about one side of the line for a decade.
The question here is, should Latha have been the second tackle off the board? Well, he's a right tackle, which seems to be what the Titans want, so he makes sense over Olu Fashanu, left tackle from Penn State. On the other hand, Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State is RT 1B at worst, so this is a big decision that will get compared to Fuaga for years to come.
Grade: B+
8. Atlanta Falcons: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Wow! What a shocker here. If anyone had Michael Penix Jr. in the top 10 and as the third QB off the board, ahead of J.J. McCarthy, take that person to Las Vegas right now. After signing Kirk Cousins, taking Penix Jr. at No. 8 is a wild move. It is a new regime in Atlanta, but the head-scratching first-round picks continue.
All that said, Penix is a little older, and he might be the most NFL-ready QB in Week 1 (even though, again, the Falcons have Cousins). This is how it goes with QBs, in the end. If this works out, it's genius. No one will remember most pundits had Penix in the late first round at best. If it doesn't work out, though, this is a massive blunder.
Taking a QB you love is something teams have to do when you're a GM, and for better or worse, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot did just that. It's a gutsy, potentially disastrous pick, but you have to give credit for trying a big swing.
Grade: C-
9. Chicago Bears: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
In almost no mock draft did the second-best wide receiver fall all the way to No. 9, but that's exactly what happened (thanks, Giants and Falcons!) Thursday night. To get a franchise QB and a superstar WR1 in the same hour is a huge win for the Bears. For a team that has never had an elite passing game, this is a windfall and could propel the team right into the mix of the suddenly uber-competitive NFC North.
Grade: A+
10. Minnesota Vikings (via Jets): QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Well, the Vikings started the process of drafting a quarterback weeks ago when they traded for the Houston Texans' first-round pick. In the end, they only had to give up a fourth and a fifth-rounder to move up one spot to get their QB.
While they got a QB, that QB is J.J. McCarthy. The former Wolverine has some tools and definatley the athleticism, but Jim Harbaugh didn't trust him to win big games in college, so it's still up in the air whether McCarthy can do it on the pros. The one thing he'll have in Minnesota that he didn't have in Michigan is Justin Jefferson, so that's a good start toward looking good next season.
Grade: B
11. New York Jets (via Vikings): OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
This is a solid pick by the Jets because it straddles the line between being a win-now, Aaron Rodgers-based move and a move for the future. The Jets need a young tackle, as the combined age of their current tackles — Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses — is approximately 197 years old (don't Google that).
Fashanu is still a little raw, but he may be the most talented tackle in this draft. If the Jets offensive staff can coach him up quickly, he will be a huge addition on either side of the line. And protecting Rodgers, after he lasted just four plays last season, is paramount. Plus, whoever is the Jets QB of the future after Rodgers will benefit from this pick as well.
Grade: B+
