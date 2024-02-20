Mason Morelli had a stellar game in his NHL debut for the Vegas Golden Knights. Morelli got two points in a victory for his team over the San Jose Sharks.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mason Morelli has something to be proud of. The young NHL player got his first goal of his career, in a win for his team over the San Jose Sharks on Monday. Morelli finished the game with two points.

“It went pretty well,” Morelli said, per NHL.com. “Those guys made it pretty easy in the locker room. Good group of guys, and they were very welcoming. Yeah, it was awesome. Special moment. My family was here, so yeah, it was pretty cool.”

The 28-year-old forward was recently recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League. He had a goal and an assist in the win for the Golden Knights, who remain one of the top teams in NHL's Western Conference. The Knights defeated the Sharks 4-0 to snap a tough two-game losing streak. Morelli's goal helped keep the team energized.

“I didn't see it go in right away,” Morelli added. “Once I knew it was in, it was pretty cool. We were hooting and hollering a little bit. It's a special moment for sure. I got to see the replay with my family (celebrating), too. It's hard to put into words, but it was pretty special.”

The Golden Knights move to 32-17-6 with the win over the Sharks. Vegas is in second place in the West's Pacific Division. Morelli's performance in the game will hopefully lead to more time on the ice for the young forward. Morelli joined Cody Glass and Vadim Shipachyov as the only players to score in their NHL debut for the Vegas franchise, per NHL.com.

The Golden Knights next play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. The puck drops at 10:00 Eastern.