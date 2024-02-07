The Golden Knights ended the Oilers 16-game win streak, and Pat McAfee celebrated the win with them after the game.

The Edmonton Oilers were looking to etch their names in the record books on Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights by tying the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins 17-game win streak. Instead, they ended up falling just a game short of matching that feat, as the Golden Knights picked up a 3-1 victory over the Oilers to halt them at 16 straight wins.

Given the fact that Super Bowl 58 is being hosted in Las Vegas in just a few days, there's quite a bit going on in the city right now, so the stars were out at this game. One such star was Pat McAfee, who ended up going to the Golden Knights in their locker room after the game to celebrate their big victory over the Oilers.

Quite the scene in the Golden Knights locker room, with Pat McAfee in here chopping it up with the players. All the stars were out tonight with everything going on in Vegas. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) February 7, 2024

The one and only @PatMcAfeeShow holding court in the VGK locker room. pic.twitter.com/kJn6AbFoGX — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) February 7, 2024

There's a lot of excitement in the city of Las Vegas right now, and the Golden Knights' big win over the Oilers that thwarted their attempt at making history only added to that excitement. McAfee is in town for the Super Bowl, but he popped out at this game to support Vegas, and ended up getting to hang out with them after the game.

Beyond the historic stakes, this was a big game as far as the standings were concerned, as Edmonton has begun to creep up on Vegas in the Pacific Division, but this victory gave them some breathing room for the time being. McAfee was on hand for a great game, and given how well the team performed with him in the building, they may want him to be in the building again once the playoffs roll around.