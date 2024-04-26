The Dallas Stars will attempt to pull out of the massive 0-2 hole they have put themselves in as they head to Sin City for a Game 3 showdown with the Vegas Golden Knights. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Stars-Golden Knights Game 3 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Golden Knights defeated the Stars 3-1 in Game 2 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back to Vegas. Initially, things started badly for the Knights as Jason Robertson fired a wrist shot past goalie Logan Thompson to give the Stars a powerplay goal and a 1-0 lead. But the Knights got them back when Jonathan Marchessault connected off a backhand pass from Jack Eichel to fire a shot into the empty net past an outstretched Jake Oettinger for the game-tying goal.
A critical moment happened in the second period when Logan Thompson made a critical pad save to keep it tied. Because of that, it later allowed the Knights to take the lead when Noah Hanifin picked up the loose puck in front of the net and fired it in the right corner of the net for a go-ahead goal. Eichel finished it off with an empty-net goal.
Thompson had 20 saves for the Golden Knights. On the other side of the ice, Oettinger made 23 saves. The Knights took 26 shots, while the Stars only managed 21. Also, the Knights were 0 for 1 on the powerplay, while the Stars converted their one chance. The Knights leveled 55 hits, while the Stars had 53.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Stars-Golden Knights Game 3 Odds
Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-275)
Moneyline: -106
Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+220)
Moneyline: -113
Over: 5.5 (-128)
Under: 5.5 (+104)
How to Watch Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 3
Time: 10:40 PM ET/7:40 PM PT
TV: TBS, truTV, SportsNet and SportsNet36
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Stars find themselves in dangerous territory after losing the first two games at home. Overall, they have not played badly. But they also have been sloppy with the puck, allowing the Knights to capitalize. Additionally, their offense aren't getting enough shots on the net.
Jamie Benn has been their best player, with one goal and one assist, while winning eight draws and losing six. Meanwhile, defenseman Miro Heiskanen has two helpers. Robertson now has two goals after tallying the powerplay marker. However, the Stars may be without Mason Marchment, who suffered an injury.
Wyatt Johnson has an assist and has won 12 draws and lost 13. However, he needs to do more. Joe Pavelski has completely disappeared from this series. Somehow, he has not scored a point. The Stars need him to thrive in order to have a legitimate chance to win this game.
The Stars also need to do a better job of defending in front of their net. Yes, they blocked 18 shots. But the Stars also allowed a lot of loose pucks in front of their net. Therefore, this led to more chances for the Golden Knights. Oettinger is now 0-2 with a 3.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .850.
The Stars will cover the spread if they can get more of their shots on net. Then, they need to avoid losing the puck battle in front of their own net.
Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win
This team in Vegas is built for the playoffs. Not only are they the defending Stanley Cup champions, but they have already stolen two road games to start the playoffs. Their offensive playmakers are performing at a high level. Now, they hope to keep it going.
Eichel has one goal and three assists. Yet, the biggest thing for him has been the improvement in the faceoff circle, where he has won 23 draws and lost 16. Marchessault continues to showcase his amazing talent. So far, he has two goals and one assist. Hanifin now has a goal and two assists. Likewise, Ivan Barbashev has two assists. Mark Stone has potted a goal in these first two games. Somehow, they are thriving despite the struggles of William Karlsson and Curtis Stephenson, who have not scored any points yet.
Thompson has proven the Knights made the right decision to start him, going 2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. Now, he hopes to keep the steady play going.
The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they continue winning the loose puck battles. Then, they need to continue to defend the net in front of Thompson.
Final Stars-Golden Knights Game 3 Prediction & Pick
The Stars are way too talented to be down 0-2. Yet, the Knights have rendered them mortal. The Stars will need to play desperate and win all the battles. On the good side of things, they have experience playing in Vegas and winning. Look for the Stars to do everything in their power to get the victory. While the Knights may steal this game again, the Stars will find a way to cover the spread on the road.
Final Stars-Golden Knights Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-275)