We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Golden Knights-Ducks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Vegas Golden Knights will head to Southern California to face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Golden Knights-Ducks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Golden Knights shut out the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 on Saturday night. Initially, the Knights were on a penalty kill late in the first period when Mark Stone connected on a shorthanded goal to put Vegas on the board. The second period came along, and Alec Pietrangelo passed it to Jonathan Marchessault, who fed Jack Eichel for a goal to make it 2-0. Later, the Avs turned it over on the powerplay, which led to Stone passing it to William Carrier, who netted a shorthanded goal to make it 3-0.

The Knights struck again 52 seconds later when Eichel came off a pass from Stone to connect for a powerplay goal to make it 4-0. Ultimately, the third period came along, and Stone had a pick on the penalty kill and burst past Cale Makar to score another shorthanded goal. The Knights finished with seven goals. Additionally, goalie Adin Hill secured the shutout with 41 saves.

The Ducks rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday. Ultimately, it was 3-2 Yotes heading into the third period. But Leo Carlsson found the back of the net to tie it. Then, the game went into overtime, and Mason McTavish sprinted out on a 2-on-1 breakaway where he found Troy Terry, who connected for a one-timer for the game-winning goal.

Lukas Dostal finished with 32 saves for the Ducks, enduring some turbulence but also making some incredible saves. Also, Terry provided him some support with the hat trick. The Ducks struggled in the faceoff circle, winning only 42 percent. However, they also went 2 for 4 on the powerplay and killed off all four penalties. The Ducks leveled 27 hits and blocked 18 shots, which will be important against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, who are 11-0-1 to start the season, the best start ever for a defending champion.

The Knights have dominated this series, going 23-4-1 against the Ducks. Moreover, they defeated the Ducks 4-1 in the season opener at the T-Mobile Arena. But the Ducks have won 2 of 3 recent games at Honda Center.

Here are the Golden Knights-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Golden Knights-Ducks Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+134)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-162)

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Ducks

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports SoCal and Scripps Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Knights are on fire. Therefore, they look to continue streaking against a team they have dominated since coming into the league. The Knights have the biggest one-sided rivalry with the Ducks, as no other team has established such dominance over a divisional rival. Ultimately, they have some of the best players in the league.

Eichel has five goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, Stone has four goals and eight assists. Marchessault has netted six goals and three assists. Also, Karlsson now has six goals and nine assists. These four have been exceptional early in the season for the Knights. Therefore, they are dangerous on any part of the ice, and will look to continue unleashing them.

Logan Thompson will be the goalie today after Hill shut out the Avs last night. Amazingly, he is 5-0 with just 11 goals allowed on 161 shots. Thompson has a 2.16 goals-against average and a save percentage of .931.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can capitalize on Anaheim's mistakes. Then, they need a good goaltending effort from Thompson.

Why The Ducks Could Cover The Spread

The Ducks are on fire right now, having won five games in a row. However, they must play a nearly perfect game to have a chance of taking down the boogie man who has always defeated them.

Mason McTavish has been great for the Ducks in his second season, netting five goals and seven assists on 26 shots on goal. Moreover, he has scored on 19.2 percent of his shots. McTavish also has won 71 faceoffs and lost only 61. Additionally, he has one shorthanded goal and two game-winning goals. Ryan Strome has two goals and nine assists. However, he has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning only 12 and losing 23.

Frank Vatrano has been on fire, netting nine goals and one assist, including three on the powerplay. Additionally, he has converted on 25.7 percent of his shots. Terry has five goals and four assists, including two powerplay markers. Likewise, he has fired 30 shots. Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has one goal and six assists while also leveling 22 hits and blocking 16 shots.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they can play clean hockey. Then, they must shut down Eichel and Stone while their scorers have to come through.

Final Golden Knights-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Knights may likely win. However, it won't be as easy as it was when the teams met in Sin City. The Ducks keep this close and might even steal it.

Final Golden Knights-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-162)