The Vegas Golden Knights thought they'd have a better fate when they went home for Game 3. They took a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars by stealing two games on the road but allowed Dallas back in the series by dropping two games at home. They return to Dallas with the series now a best-two-out-of-three. The Golden Knights swept the season series against the Stars, winning all three meetings. However, all their matchups were before the Christmas break, and the Stars looked reinvigorated late-season. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Golden Knights suffered a lot of scrutiny at the trade deadline. They made a blockbuster trade to acquire Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks. They were already up against the salary cap, but a mysterious injury to Mark Stone freed up the room for Hertl. Hertl was also on LTIR with a knee injury, so many feared that the Golden Knights were using salary cap circumvention to win another Stanley Cup. Everyone's fears were confirmed when Stone was cleared for contact before Game 1 of the playoffs, putting Vegas $7 million over the cap in their playoff lineup.
The Dallas Stars' reward for the No. 1 seed in the West was the loaded-up Golden Knights. They looked to be on the way to being a victim of the cap circumvention after the first two games but bounced back with two wins in Vegas. Both these teams are Stanley Cup contenders, but the question is how much they'll have left for the next series if this one goes seven. If the Avalanche win Game 5 on Tuesday night, they'll have plenty of rest going into Round 2.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Golden Knights-Stars Game 5 Odds
Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-190)
Moneyline: +135
Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline: -160
Over: 5.5 (-125)
Under: 5.5 (-125)
How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 5
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win
You can't blame Logan Thompson for losing two games in Vegas. He had a miraculous 43-save performance in Game 3, which kept the Golden Knights in the game long enough to make it to overtime. He had several saves in the first period that stopped the game from becoming a blowout. His performance in Game 4 wasn't as good, but he still stopped 28 of 31 shots.
The Golden Knights gave up fewer shots in Dallas, as Thompson only needed to face 21 shots in their Game 2 win. Their last two wins over the Stars in the regular season were also in Dallas, and they won the final regular season game in Dallas last season. Those wins give Vegas a five-game streak in Dallas, which could get in the Stars' heads.
Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Stars dominated both games in Vegas, and Jake Oettinger is playing at a high level. He allowed just two goals in three straight games, which gives Dallas an advantage. Logan Thompson has performed well for the Golden Knights so far, but if the Stars can continue averaging over 30 shots per game now that they're back home, Thompson won't be able to keep up his form.
Dallas' offense was much better during the regular season, averaging 3.55 goals per game and 31.5 shots. They started slowly with just four goals over their first two games in the playoffs but looked like the team we saw in the regular season in Games 3 and 4.
Final Golden Knights-Stars Prediction & Pick
The Stars were slow out of the gates but looked like a completely different team in Games 3 and 4. It's hard to bet against the Golden Knights, but the Stars cannot lose three games at home and expect to win this series.
Final Golden Knights-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-160)