The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Portland Pilots. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Gonzaga Portland prediction and pick. Find how to watch Gonzaga Portland.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are trying to make the NCAA Tournament right now. They're not a lock, which is highly unusual for this time of year, but they have significantly improved their position in recent weeks with a road win at Kentucky. When Kentucky then beat Auburn on the road this past Saturday, the value of that win improved for Gonzaga. In looking at the Zags' overall outlook for a potential at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, let's keep this point in mind: If the Zags are going to be an at-large team and not an automatic qualifier, that means they will not win the WCC Tournament. If we assume that Saint Mary's — currently the first-place team in the WCC — wins that conference tournament, Gonzaga would at least need to win its WCC Tournament semifinal game and then lose to Saint Mary's in the final.

If GU loses to SMC in the WCC Tournament championship game, that would mean Gonzaga would need to win its upcoming regular-season road game at Saint Mary's in order to avoid going 0-3 versus the Gaels this season. Gonzaga might be able to get into the NCAA Tournament based on that Kentucky win and taking care of games it is supposed to win, such as this contest at Portland. However, if Gonzaga does lose three times to Saint Mary's (having already lost to the Gaels at home), it could be a long wait on Selection Sunday for GU. The Zags could make their lives a lot easier if they can beat Saint Mary's once and win all the other games they are expected to win.

Here are the Gonzaga-Portland College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-Portland Odds

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -21.5 (-110)

Portland Pilots: +21.5 (-110)

Over: 160.5 (-115)

Under: 160.5 (-105)

How To Watch Gonzaga vs Portland

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have not had a great season, but they have looked better in recent weeks. They know they need to win games in order to make the NCAA Tournament. The urgency of the moment is helping the Zags play better. They know each game counts. They can't take nights off the way they did earlier in the season when they lost at Santa Clara and simply weren't locked in at both ends of the floor. This is an improved team which really did put its best foot forward in the win at Kentucky. GU's big men, particularly Graham Ike, played their best basketball after a season which had not gone smoothly up to that point.

Also realize that Portland, which showed real promise one season ago, has regressed this season and is stuck in the lower tier of the WCC. This is not a team likely to threaten Gonzaga in this situation.

Why Portland Could Cover the Spread

The spread is enormous, and while Gonzaga has been better in recent weeks, the days of simply assuming Gonzaga will walk into a WCC arena and win by 25 are over … at least for this one year. Gonzaga dominating the WCC used to be automatic, but this year has been an exception. Portland will get up for this game and can cover the spread by losing by 20. That seems pretty realistic.

Final Gonzaga-Portland Prediction & Pick

The point spread is huge, but Gonzaga is focused and sharp right now. It's a hard one to call. Stay away early and wait for an in-game play.



Final Gonzaga-Portland Prediction & Pick: Portland +21.5