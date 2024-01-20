Gonzaga faces San Diego. Our college basketball odds series includes our Gonzaga San Diego prediction, odds, and pick.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the San Diego Toreros. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Gonzaga San Diego prediction and pick. Find how to watch Gonzaga San Diego.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are struggling. This just isn't the same team with the same standard of excellence that we are used to seeing under coach Mark Few. It's an in-between year for Gonzaga, a year unlike the previous few years of very high NCAA Tournament seeds and elite-level offensive potency. There is no superstar on this team, unlike past seasons. There is no presence who can carry this team on his back through difficult games and rough times.

The state of this Gonzaga team was revealed quite well on Thursday in a road win at Pepperdine. The Zags played a bad first half and were tied at intermission before dominating the second half against a bad team. Gonzaga couldn't consistently outplay an inferior opponent. Glimpses of quality were there, but Gonzaga's best basketball comes and goes. It doesn't last. GU has to rely on maximizing the 20 or 25 minutes in a game when it performs well, because it gets ugly in the 15 to 20 minutes per game when Gonzaga struggles. The Zags have a lot of issues to address as they continue with their season.

Here are the Gonzaga-San Diego College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-San Diego Odds

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -16.5 (-110)

San Diego Toreros: +16.5 (-110)

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How To Watch Gonzaga vs San Diego

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread

The best reason to pick Gonzaga in this game is the opponent. San Diego has lost five of its last six games. It is 0-4 in the West Coast Conference. Only Pacific, at 0-5, is worse. San Diego hasn't won a game against a Division I opponent since it beat South Dakota on December 21. Gonzaga has its share of problems and limitations, but against San Diego, the Zags are very unlikely to be exploited, outperformed, and outcoached. This is a weak link in the WCC schedule, the kind of game which should be unthreatening for the Zags as they move along with their season. The fact that Gonzaga did dominate Pepperdine in the second half of Thursday night's game after playing to a 40-40 tie in the first half does show that GU can still roll up big margins at times. It doesn't happen regularly, but against bad teams, the Zags can still zig.

Why San Diego Could Cover the Spread

The spread is huge, and one could make the argument that as bad as San Diego has been over the past three weeks, very few teams in Division I men's basketball should be underdogs of more than 16 points at home versus Gonzaga. You saw why in the Pepperdine game. GU could not win the first half on the money line against one of the WCC's lesser teams. The Zags do not have a relentlessly consistent offense, and they don't have an imposing lockdown defense. The pieces on the roster simply aren't as dynamic as the previous Gonzaga teams of this decade, especially 2021 and 2022, both No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Final Gonzaga-San Diego Prediction & Pick

The Zags will win outright, but will they cover the large spread? You should stay away for awhile and maybe reconsider an in-game play at halftime or early in the second half.



Final Gonzaga-San Diego Prediction & Pick: San Diego +16.5