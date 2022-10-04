The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.

Via John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated:

“Yeah, he had a huge day,” Carroll said postgame. “They did a great job with all the guys they had banged up. To find him so much and be so effective with him was really an excellent job on their part. I mean, I really feel bad. They had so many guys get hurt today. Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that. Just unfortunate for Coach (Dan Campbell). And, they already had some guys hurt. So, hopefully those guys can bounce back.”

The Lions had several key players out of that game, especially on offense. Running back D’Andre Swift was out as well as wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark. The offensive line also missed Jonah Jackson. On defense, the Lions were without John Cominsky and Demetrius Taylor. Still, the Lions were able to keep up with Pete Carroll and his Seahawks. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was still able to throw for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns against an interception, while Hockenson exploded for 179 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.

Fortunately for Pete Carroll, Geno Smith found ways to exploit Detroit’s defense. Smith went 23 of 30 for 320 passing yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 49 yards and a score.

The Seahawks are not going to get plenty of chances to face a team as banged up as the Lions were in Week 4. Expect Pete Carroll to stress that over to his men this week before they square off with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.