The Red Sashes visit the Nazaríes in Spain's top flight. It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Granada-Rayo Vallecano prediction, pick, and how to watch guide!

Granada are coming off a 3-1 away loss against Atletico Madrid last timeout. With the game back in the Nuevo Los Cármenes, the Nasrids hope to impress the home fans.

Rayo Vallecano are coming off a remarkable 0-2 away win against Almeria last week. Rayo is unbeaten in five of the last six games and hope to continue their two-game unbeaten run.

Here are the Granada-Rayo Vallecano soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Granada-Rayo Vallecano Odds

Granada CF: +160

Rayo Vallecano SAD: +190

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +136

Under 2.5 Goals: -166

How to Watch Granada vs. Rayo Vallecano

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Bet365

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

Why Granada Can Beat Rayo Vallecano

Granada clinched their promotion back to La Liga by winning the Segunda Division title for the fourth time. However, their recent performances have been less than stellar, and they could face difficulties in the top flight this season.

Currently sitting in 19th place in the La Liga standings, Granada has struggled to make an impressive start to the season. In their previous match, they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid. While Samu Omorodion managed to equalize at Cívitas Metropolitano, Atleti ultimately proved to be too strong.

Granada has not had much success against Rayo Vallecano in recent encounters, failing to win any of their last seven matches against them in La Liga. In fact, their record against Rayo Vallecano is only worse when facing Barcelona and Real Madrid. In their six home matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Granada has only managed to secure one victory, which came with a 2-0 scoreline in 2013. However, it is worth noting that Granada remained unbeaten in 21 home games (winning 17 and drawing 4) to secure their promotion to the top flight after a one-year absence.

Returning to their home ground, Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes, Granada will be hopeful of getting their first win of the season. Manager Paco López has a strong squad at his disposal, with only Raul Torrente expected to be unavailable for the hosts. Israeli forward Shon Weissman is set to make a comeback to the squad after missing the defeat against Atletico. Loanee Jesus Vallejo is likely to retain his spot in the starting lineup, despite conceding three goals in the previous match. Famara Diédhiou and Gonzalo Villar are also expected to make an impact. Granada's formation, which featured five defenders against Atletico, could potentially shift to a back three in the upcoming match.

Why Rayo Vallecano Can Beat Granada

Rayo Vallecano finished 11th in the previous season, with a 13-10-15 record in Spain's top flight. They even managed to reach the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, showing some promise.

Despite some poor performances over the summer, Los Franjirrojos bounced back with a fine 2-0 victory against Almeria last weekend. Isi Palazon and Randy Nteka scored the goals for Rayo Vallecano. This was a welcome change of fortunes for the team, as they had gone winless in their previous four matches, with three draws and a loss. Currently, Rayo Vallecano is in seventh place in the league table and has been fairly impressive over the past year.

Rayo Vallecano has grown in stature over the past year and has managed to perform well beyond expectations during this period. This is a good sign for the team, as they have an impressive recent record against Granada, winning 10 out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, compared to Granada's two victories. After a winless run of 11 matches away from home against Andalusian teams in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano has won two of their last four such games in the competition.

Francisco Rodriguez is the new manager of Rayo this season, attempting to fill the large void left by Andoni Iraola. Successive away wins would certainly be a brilliant start for him. Rodriguez's team will hope to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since February. There are no injured or suspended players for the visitors.

Since their opener against Almeria, Rayo has signed three new players, all of whom are of starting quality: Kike Perez from Valladolid, Jorge de Frutos from Levante, and Sergio Camello from Atletico Madrid. Despite this, Francisco Rodriguez is expected to stick with the starting XI that won last week and kept a clean sheet. Randy Nteka, who scored a penalty, should retain his starting spot over the expected Raúl de Tomás.

Final Granada-Rayo Vallecano Prediction & Pick

Granada will be able to prove their mettle in front of their home fans but Rayo will give them a blast of goals.

Final Granada-Rayo Vallecano Prediction & Pick: Rayo Vallecano (+190), Over 2.5 goals (+136)