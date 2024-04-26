Two new characters, Seofon and Tweyen, are becoming playable after today’s Granblue Fantasy Relink 1.2.1 update! Check out all the details of this update here.
Granblue Fantasy Relink 1.2.1 Update
The two members of the Eternals, Seofon and Tweyen, are being added in this update as playable characters. On top of this, there will be new challenging quests and a lot of other new features shipping.
New Characters Seofon and Tweyen
“Star Sword Sovereign” Seofon and the bow master Tweyen are now available as playable characters! They are members of the Eternals, a legendary crew of the strongest fighters in the world.
To unlock them, you must gather and forge their respective Revenant Weapons, mirroring their unlock mechanics in the original game.
Alternatively, you can also buy the characters as DLCs for $4.99 each.
Granblue Fantasy Relink 1.2.1 Patch Notes
New Content
- Added two new challenging quests: “Gulp… So These Are the Rumored Monsters” and “Lock Horns.”
How to unlock “Gulp… So These Are the Rumored Monsters”: Unlock Extreme-difficulty quests.
How to unlock “Lock Horns”: Clear “The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage” quest.
- Added two new playable characters: Seofon and Tweyen. These two characters require special crewmate cards, which can be traded for at the Knickknack Shack. Treasure required for the cards is obtained from the quests “Gulp… So These Are the Rumored Monsters” or “Lock Horns.”
*Character Expansion Sets are also available for purchase. Each set contains the necessary treasure for unlocking their respective character.
- Added sigils with new traits. They will appear in the Knickknack Shack after clearing “Gulp… So These Are the Rumored Monsters” or “Lock Horns.”
- Added new trophies.
- Up to 30 sigil transmutations can now be simultaneously executed at one time.
- Added the option to rewatch the end credits from the Title Screen. The option will unlock after completing the Final Chapter.
Battle
General
- Environmental factors such as strong winds and ground tremors should no longer interrupt players that have an active Stout Heart effect. This also applies to non-Stout Heart effects that prevent interrupts from foe attacks.
- Increased the radius of stun damage dealt to foes upon a successful perfect guard.
- Improved the visibility of visual indicators for successful perfect guards performed by party members.
- Improved the visibility of damage numbers that have hit their damage cap.
- When Battle Camera Correction is set to Off, the camera should no longer automatically point toward the originator of a chain burst.
- Fixed a bug where the Tyranny trait effect wasn’t properly applying to Skybound Arts.
- Fixed a bug where the “Boosts the amount of link level gained” effect granted by the Linked Together trait wasn’t properly applying to Skybound Arts.
- Fixed an intermittent bug where Eugen’s sticky grenade attacks failed to fill his SBA gauge.
- Party members with a skill that can revive will no longer automatically cast that skill on a player who enters critical condition and has the Autorevive status effect.
- Fixed a bug that, under certain conditions, caused the player to continuously guard despite only pressing the guard button once.
The Captain (Gran/Djeeta)
- Fixed an intermittent bug where the damage cap of Decimate would be superseded by the damage caps of other attacks.
Katalina
- Environmental factors such as strong winds and ground tremors should no longer cancel Ares’s summoning during Ares Pactstrike.
- Increased the amount of gauge gain granted by the Ares Gauge Gain Up mastery node.
- Fixed an intermittent bug that, under certain conditions, caused the Guardian’s Honor trait to not work properly.
Rackam
- Increased Bull’s Eye Blast’s damage cap based on its charged level.
- Increased the damage cap of well-timed □ attacks.
- Increased the damage cap of launch attacks.
- Increased Bullet Hail’s damage cap.
Io
- Added a “Boost to Stargaze’s charge speed” effect to the Enhanced Mystic Vortex (Link Time) mastery node.
- Concentration now also grants Debuff Immunity. Furthermore, whenever Io gains a Mystic Vortex orb within Concentration’s circle, she’ll gain the maximum number of orbs instead.
- Shortened Mystic Vortex’s cooldown.
- Increased Flowery Seven’s damage cap when it’s fully charged.
Eugen
- Increased Detonator’s damage cap based on its charged level.
Rosetta
- Added “Boost to rose attack frequency” and “Always plants the maximum number of roses” effects to the Enhanced Roses (Link Time) mastery node.
- Increased the damage cap of attacks dealt by planted roses based on the rose’s level.
- Increased Spiral Rose’s damage cap based on the level of planted roses.
- Increased Lost Love’s damage cap based on the level of planted roses.
- Fixed a rare bug that caused Rosetta to act differently from the player’s inputs after using Rose Tycoon.
- Fixed a bug that caused the DMG Cut effect granted by Rose Barrier to not work properly.
Ferry
- Increased the damage cap of certain sequences of Ferry’s charged □ attacks.
- Increased the damage cap of certain sequences of Ferry’s charged △ attacks.
- Fixed a bug where, under certain conditions, casting Purge Spirits would summon more pets than intended.
Narmaya
- Increased the damage cap of Dawnfly stance combo finishers.
- Increased the damage cap of Dawnfly stance charged □ attacks.
- Increased Setsuna’s damage cap based on its charged level.
Vane
- Vane can now start an attack following a link attack more quickly.
- Added “Boosts attack power and damage cap” effects to the Enhanced Beatdown Gauge (Link Time) mastery node.
- Increased the damage cap for certain Beatdown combos.
- Increased Energy Destruction’s damage cap based on how full Vane’s SBA gauge is.
- Fix a bug that caused effects granted by the Enhanced Beatdown Gauge (Link Time) mastery node to not work properly.
Percival
- Increased the damage cap of charged △ attacks.
- Increased Roter Wirbel’s damage cap.
- The Adrenaline Rush support skill now grants a proportional boost to Schlacht’s charge speed when charged after attacks that aren’t combo finishers.
Siegfried
- Adjusted the Enhanced □ Attacks (Link Time) mastery node to allow Siegfried to always perform perfect executions during link time.
- Increased the damage cap of certain well-timed attacks.
- Increased Verdrängen’s damage cap.
Cagliostro
- Added “Boosts attack power and damage cap” effects to the Enhanced Charging (Link Time) mastery node.
- Increased the damage cap for certain attacks performed in Combo D.
- Increased Mimic Doll’s damage cap.
- Increased Alexandria’s damage cap.
Yodarha
- Added an “Always performs the shortest combo” effect to the Enhanced Triple Shroud (Link Time) mastery node.
- Increased the damage cap of successful counters triggered by Tit for Tat.
- Increased Flashing Void’s damage cap based on the number of Triple Shroud marks Yodarha has.
- Increased Sky Shatter’s damage cap based on the number of Triple Shroud marks Yodarha has.
- Fixed a bug that, under certain conditions, caused Tit for Tat to not work properly.
Zeta
- Added a “Boost to damage dealt by Zeta” effect to the Arvess Fermare status effect.
- Increased the damage cap of □ loop combos.
- Increased Wingclipper’s damage cap.
Vaseraga
- Added a “Raises the damage cap of charged △ attacks” effect to the Enhanced Charging (Link Time) mastery node.
- Broadened the “Charged attacks charge faster” effect granted by the Quick Charge trait when equipped by Vaseraga.
- Increased Skybound Art damage cap.
Id
- Environmental factors like strong winds and ground tremors should no longer remove Godmight while rapidly pressing △ in Godmight.
- Added a “Shortens skill cooldowns upon landing a combo finisher” effect to the Enhanced Versalis Gauge (Link Time) mastery node.
- Increased Reginleiv Recidiv’s damage cap when activated in Godmight.
- Increased Unbound’s damage cap when activated in Godmight.
- Increased Ragnarok Form’s damage cap when activated in Godmight.
- Increased Scourge’s damage cap when activated in Godmight.
- Increased Never Enough’s damage cap when activated in Godmight.
- Increased Fourfold Vengeance’s damage cap based on its charged level. Damage cap is increased even further when activated in Godmight.
- Increased Atonement’s damage cap. Damage cap is increased even further when activated in Godmight.
- Increased Skybound Art damage cap when activated in Godmight.
- Increased the damage cap of combo finishers performed in Godmight.
Other Updates
- Added an “Ease of Use” indicator for each character on the Crewmate Card screen.
- Adjusted timing for quest music played during The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage.
- Sigils obtained from Claim Add-Ons at the Knickknack Shack will now be automatically locked when claimed.
- Fixed a bug where the Town Hall Meeting Minutes archive collectible wasn’t appearing in certain sections of Chapter Ø.
- Various bug fixes.
New DLCs
- Pricing may vary depending on region.
Character Expansion Set: Seofon
Character Expansion Set: Tweyen
Color Pack 4
“I Work Out” Emote Expansion Set
- (Push-ups, sit-ups, and squats)
Self-Improvement Pack 2
Weapon Uncap Pack 2
Weapon Upgrade Pack 2
Sigil Upgrade Pack 2
The Granblue Fantasy Relink 1.2.1 update is now live.
