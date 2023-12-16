Green Bay faces Oklahoma. Our college basketball odds series includes our Green Bay Oklahoma prediction, odds, and pick.

The Green Bay Phoenix take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Green Bay Oklahoma prediction and pick. Find how to watch Green Bay Oklahoma.

One of the pleasant surprises of the young college basketball season has been the Oklahoma Sooners. What's not surprising is that Porter Moser is doing a great job of coaching, but it's true that Oklahoma is exceeding preseason expectations and has made a greater leap than a lot of people were anticipating. Oklahoma struggled in the first two seasons under Moser, who came to the Sooners from Loyola of Chicago, where he led the Ramblers to the 2018 Final Four in San Antonio. Moser, a disciple of former Utah Utes head coach Rick Majerus (who led Utah to the 1998 national championship game against Kentucky with future NBA star Andre Miller), has always impressed as a head coach, and when he was hired at Oklahoma, it seemed the Sooners had found the right man for the job. However, the first two seasons were a bumpy ride for Moser in the rugged Big 12, long viewed as one of the best college basketball conferences in the country, particularly because there are no easy outs in that league the way Cal has been in the Pac-12 or Minnesota has been in the Big Ten in recent years. There are no terrible teams in the Big 12, and Oklahoma had rough sledding because every game is a ferocious battle. The Sooners fought hard last season but lost a ton of close games. Could this team significantly change the margins in its favor?

How does an unbeaten season through six weeks sound?

Moser and Oklahoma have definitely shifted the margins early in this season. They have better athletes who are a little more fearless in crunch-time situations, but with enough control and basketball IQ to not make reckless mistakes. Oklahoma is a little smarter and a little tougher, and those improvements have led to a perfect season, highlighted by a win over Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, and USC, plus an emphatic win over coach Eric Musselman and Arkansas. Oklahoma is building a very strong resume which would be able to absorb some losses in Big 12 play. The Sooners want to make sure they don't eat a bad loss before Christmas and the start of conference action.

Here are the Green Bay-Oklahoma College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Green Bay-Oklahoma Odds

Green Bay Phoenix: +24.5 (-102)

Oklahoma Sooners: -24.5 (-120)

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How To Watch Green Bay vs Oklahoma

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Green Bay Could Cover the Spread

The mid-December period of each college basketball season is a time when a lot of athletes on favored teams get distracted during exam time and pre-Christmas preparations. Consider Northwestern's shocking loss at home to Chicago State the other night. The Wildcats were favored by more than 20 points in that game, just as Oklahoma is here. Green Bay is highly unlikely to win, but mid-December games can and do get weird in college basketball. Oklahoma might not play its best. That would be enough for Green Bay to cover.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover the Spread

The Sooners are a very good and very confident team, playing well for a coach they enjoy having in their huddle on the sidelines during games. They are far better than Green Bay and certainly have the ability to win this game by 35 or more points.

Final Green Bay-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Mid-December games such as this one can be tricky. Stay away from it.

Final Green Bay-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Green Bay +24.5