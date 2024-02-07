Greta Gerwig is a successful Hollywood actress and director. Let's take a look at Greta Gerwig's net worth in 2024.

Greta Gerwig's net worth in 2024 is $12 million. Gerwig is a popular actor and director. Some of her most notable works include Little Women, LOL, Barbie, No Strings Attached, and many more.

She is a three-time Oscar nominee, a four-time Golden Globes Award nominee, and a Critics Choice Award winner. Let's take a closer look at Greta Gerwig's net worth in 2024.

What is Greta Gerwig's net worth in 2024?: $12 million (estimate)

Greta Gerwig's net worth in 2024 is $12 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Greta Gerwig was born on Aug. 4, 1983, in Sacramento, Calif. She attended St. Francis High School. After graduating from high school, Gerwig originally wanted to attend New York University to take up musical theater.

With an annual tuition fee of $40,000, Gerwig's mother convinced her to go to a different college. As a result, Gerwig went to Barnard College, where she earned a degree in English and philosophy.

Greta Gerwig's early film career

Gerwig's acting career started in 2006 when she appeared in the movie LOL. During the same year, Gerwig also appeared in the TV series Young American Bodies. Some of her other acting projects include Hannah Takes the Stairs, Baghead, Yeast, The House of the Devil, Greenberg, No Strings Attached and To Rome with Love.

While Gerwig started out as an actress, she also decided to try her hand as a writer and director. In 2007, Gerwig made her debut as a writer in the film Hannah Takes the Stairs, a film she also starred in. A year later, Gerwig directed her first movie Nights and Weekends, another film that saw her act in a starring role.

Greta Gerwig breaks out with Frances Ha

In 2012, Gerwig was lauded for her writing and starring performance in the dramatic comedy film Frances Ha. Frances Ha grossed around $9 million around the world against a $4 million budget, making it a successful movie.

For her efforts, Gerwig was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy at the Critics' Choice Awards. In addition to this, she also received a Golden Globes nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical.

Five years after breaking out with Frances Ha, Gerwig made waves with the release of her second directed film, Lady Bird. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, and Timothée Chalamet, Lady Bird was a huge success. It grossed nearly $79 million worldwide.

Moreover, Gerwig was awarded her first two Oscar Award nominations, one for Best Screenplay and the other for Best Achievement in Directing. She also received a pair of Critics Choice Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Aside from Lady Bird, Gerwig also found a lot of success with her third directed film Little Women. Featuring Saoirse Roman, Harry Potter star Emma Watson, and Florence Pugh, Little Women would gross around $219 million around the world.

Furthermore, the Little Women director received her third Oscar Award nomination, this time for Best Adapted Screenplay. Gerwig also won her first Critics Choice Super Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

In 2022, Gerwig once again showcased her acting in the horror comedy film White Noise. Gerwig starred alongside award-winning actors Adam Driver and Don Cheadle. For making the character Babette come to life, Gerwig was paid $800,000, based on sources.

Hitting it big with Barbie

After a string of works that hit it big, there's no doubt that Gerwig's greatest hit thus far came in 2023, when Barbie was released in theaters. Barbie became Gerwig's most successful film yet. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film grossed $1.45 billion around the world.

Based on reports, it made history as the first billion-dollar film to be directed by a woman. To increase the gravity of her feat, Barbie completed the billion-dollar milestone in just 17 days.

According to a report by The Things, speculations claim that Gerwig was paid around $50 million, roughly around the same amount Robbie was paid as a producer. For her work as a director and writer, Gerwig was awarded with a pair of Golden Globe Award nominations and a pair of Critics Choice Award nominations.

Greta Gerwig's future projects

Given Gerwig's recent success behind the screens, the Barbie director isn't stopping just yet. According to IMDB, Gerwig is set to be the writer for an upcoming Snow White movie. In addition to this, she will also be directing two of Netflix's Chronicles of Narnia films.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Greta Gerwig's net worth in 2024?