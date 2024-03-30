The Memphis Grizzlies have won five straight games over the Orlando Magic, including a 107-106 win in January as six-point underdogs. The Grizzlies were the favorites in seven consecutive meetings before that January matchup, which is a sign of two teams going in opposite directions. The Magic are in a tight race in the Eastern Conference, sitting 2.5 games back of the No.2 seed and 2.5 games ahead of the No.7 seed. Every game will be crucial for the Magic heading down the stretch. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Magic prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Grizzlies were the league's new upstart team over the past few seasons, as their young duo of Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant were taking the league by storm. However, the off-court issues with Morant and a plethora of injuries this season have sent them back into a draft lottery position. The Grizzlies have nine players on the injury report heading into this game, and only one is questionable to play. The rest are out indefinitely. The Grizzlies now rely on Jackson Jr, Desmond Bane, and a collection of young depth players.
The Magic slid down the Eastern Conference standings after back-to-back losses as favorites to the Kings and Warriors. They were on a five-game winning streak before the slump, thanks to a weaker schedule that saw them play the Raptors (two times), the Hornets, and the Nets. It's a concerning trend for the Magic as they manage to beat non-playoff teams but often come up short against other contenders.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Magic Odds
Memphis Grizzlies: +12 (-108)
Moneyline: +540
Orlando Magic: -12 (-112)
Moneyline: -770
Over: 208.5 (-110)
Under: 208.5 (-110)
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
Sometimes you have to play it to the readers straight. There are probably one or two stats that we can find that can convince us that the Grizzlies can cover this spread, but their injury troubles and lack of success over the past ten games is a problem. They are 2-8 over the last ten, with their only wins coming against the Spurs and Wizards who are also losing to everybody. Anything can happen in the NBA, but there's just no reason to back the Grizzlies on Saturday evening.
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
As previously mentioned, the Magic have done a good job of taking care of business against the league's bad teams. They are 6-4 against the spread over their last ten, but their opponents in those games tell you a lot. They were underdogs and small favorites against the Pacers, Knicks, Kings, and Warriors, and lost all four games outright and against the spread. Five of their six wins over that span came as substantial favorites against the Hornets, Raptors, Nets, and Wizards. The Magic see themselves in that position again against the Grizzlies.
Final Grizzlies-Magic Prediction & Pick
The Magic's ability to beat up on the league's bottom-feeders is good news for Orlando bettors in this game. They've blown out teams recently when they were heavy favorites, and you can expect them to do the same again. The Grizzlies are dressing a skeleton crew, as they have nine players likely out of the lineup and little reason left to play.
The Grizzlies have the league's most inefficient offense this season, making only 41.8% of their shots from the floor. They rank 16th in scoring offense, largely because they get to the free throw line 25 times per game. Orlando has the best defense over the last five, allowing only 100.8 points per game, and they are fifth in the league in free throw attempts allowed.
Final Grizzlies-Magic Prediction & Pick: Magic -12 (-112)