Terry Francona makes decision on Guardians future after MLB playoff appearance

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has faced retirement rumors over the past couple of seasons. Francona recently made his final decision on managing in 2023, per Mandy Bell.

“I want to see that group grow,” Francona said in reference to the Guardians’ core group of players. “I want to be a part of that.”

Cleveland featured the youngest roster in MLB this past year. Terry Francona is destined to receive no shortage of AL Manager of the Year award votes after leading Cleveland to the MLB Playoffs with such a young roster. Cleveland entered the season picked by many to finish third or worst in the AL Central. But they shocked the MLB world and won the division.

Bell noted that Francona considered retirement this season. But the Guardians youthful core of players energized him and has Francona excited for 2023.

The Guardians will benefit in a major way from Terry Francona’s return. He’s helped the team play a competitive brand of baseball on a consistent basis over the past few years. The only thing missing from his Guardians’ resume is a World Series victory. Cleveland fell one game short of a Fall Classic win in 2016. The Cleveland baseball franchise has not won a World Series since 1948.

Terry Francona likely believes the Guardians can build a championship-caliber team around their young roster. If Cleveland adds a few extra bats in the lineup over the offseason, they will be an extremely dangerous ball club in 2023. Cleveland’s optimism only increases when you consider the fact that they almost upset the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

The Guardians and Terry Francona will prepare to run it back next season.