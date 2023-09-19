The Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals for the second game of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Guardians-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Guardians out-hit the Royals in game one, but they lost the game 6-4. Andres Gimenez finished the game with three hits to lead the team, and he scored a run. Gabriel Arias led the team with two RBI, and he hit his tenth home run of the season. Cal Quantrill was the starting pitcher in the game. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowed just two runs on five hits, and struck out three. Trevor Stephen was the losing pitcher in the game. He went just 2/3 of an inning, allowed three earned runs, and walked three batters.

The Royals had just six hits in the game. Drew Waters had two of those hits, and they were both doubles. He also collected two RBI. Nelson Velasquez hit another home run for the Royals, and he also scored two runs in the game. Brady Singer started the game for the Royals. He went six innings, allowed four runs on eight hits, and struck out four in the win. Jackson Kowar was the winning pitcher. He threw a scoreless eighth inning, and struck out two. James McCarthur notched his first career save in the win.

Logan Allen will take the mound for the Guardians. Steven Cruz will pitch for the Guardians.

Here are the Guardians-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Royals Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (-102)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 10 (+100)

Under: 10 (-122)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Royals

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream:

Time: ET/PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Logan Allen is pitching well this season. He has a 3.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 118 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched. He has also faced the Royals twice this season. In those games, He has pitched 10 2/3 innings, allowed the Royals to hit .230 off him, and he has 10 strikeouts. He has been able to pitch well against the Royals, and that should continue in this game. If he can shut them down again, the Guardians will cover the spread.

Allen has also been much better on the road this season. He has made 12 starts, he has a 3.23 ERA, a .240 oBA, and his strikeouts are up when pitching away from Progressive Field. This is a road game against one of the worst hitting teams in the MLB, so he should have some more success in this game.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals are using an opener in this game. Cruz has not gone longer than two innings in a game this season, but he just came up to the big leagues at the end of August. His debut was rough, but he has had a very good September. In five appearances this month, Cruz has thrown 6 1/3 innings, allowed just three hits, struck out eight, and he has not allowed a run. Cruz was used as an opener in his last outing of two innings against the Chicago White Sox. I would expect him to go another two or three innings in this game. If he can keep putting up zeros in those innings, the Royals will cover the spread.

Final Guardians-Royals Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game. However, I am going to go with the Royals to cover the spread once again. They should be able to keep this game close.

Final Guardians-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5 (-118), Under 10 (-122)