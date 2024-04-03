The Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Guardians Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Guardians Mariners.
The Cleveland Guardians haven't been perfect in the first week of their season, but they have been good. They are 4-2 through six games under first-year manager Stephen Vogt, who is replacing Terry Francona, one of the best managers of the 21st century. If Cleveland can win this game in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, it will be 5-2 through seven games. It will have won two West Coast series to start the season. Before playing a single home game, Cleveland will be three games over .500. The Guardians had a tough time getting over .500 for most of the 2023 season. It does remain to be seen how good and consistent Cleveland's offense will be against the rest of Major League Baseball. Dominating the Oakland A's over the past weekend doesn't indicate the Guardians are for real. However, it does mean the Guardians didn't give away games they should have won versus an inferior opponent. After splitting the first two games versus the Mariners in Seattle, the Guardians have a chance to say they won a series against a team much better than the A's. That should build confidence for the road ahead.
The Seattle Mariners split their first six home games against the Boston Red Sox and the Guardians, putting them at 3-3 heading into this rubber match versus Cleveland. The M's were shut down on Tuesday night by Shane Bieber of the Guardians, but they won on Monday night with Emerson Hancock as their starting pitcher, so — all things considered — they probably shouldn't be upset or worried about splitting two with Cleveland. The Mariners will eventually need to improve their offense, however. They have been dominated in two of their past three games, and there are signs that Seattle's offense won't be able to hold up over the long haul of 162 games.
Here are the Guardians-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Guardians-Mariners Odds
Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-152)
Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+126)
Over: 7.5 (-105)
Under: 7.5 (-115)
How To Watch Guardians vs. Mariners
TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes (Guardians) / Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT
Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread
The Guardians are playing good baseball, getting solid output from their offense in most games and receiving pitching which is usually enabling the offense to stand up. They were so notably inconsistent last season, to the extent that they couldn't really get on a big winning streak and remain hot for a prolonged period of time. Their good start this season has introduced the possibiilty that they can get on a roll and remain locked in for a few weeks. The good mood in this team's dugout should lead into another solid, positive performance. The weakness of Seattle's batting order should give Cleveland a meaningful edge in this game.
Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread
The Mariners have George Kirby, one of their electric young pitchers, on the mound. After losing the previous game on Tuesday, the M's have a guy they can trust on the mound. Kirby will be intent on restoring order for Seattle. The odds are good that he will do it.
Final Guardians-Mariners Prediction & Pick
The pitching matchup leans to the Mariners, and Seattle played a bad game on Tuesday. The pendulum should swing to the Mariners for this game. Take Seattle.
Final Guardians-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5