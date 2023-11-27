Hardik Pandya memes broke the internet after confusion about his status as a Gujarat Titans (GT) player in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hardik Pandya memes broke the internet after Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans (GT) retained him in their squad for the 2024 season on Sunday amid reports that he was moving back to Mumbai Indians (MI). Interestingly, speculation was rife that the Team India all-rounder would replace Rohit Sharma as skipper of five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Christopher Nolan watching Hardik Pandya's trade in IPL pic.twitter.com/3GoasGXcfY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 26, 2023

How Hardik Pandya trade happened pic.twitter.com/Ce764hVjCW — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) November 26, 2023

It's Official Hardik Pandya and nitin Traded To Mumbai Indians.. #HardikPandya

Welcome both of u @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/LvmNdOkEkp — 𝚂𝚊𝚖𝚊𝚛 ♡︎ (@119_goat) November 27, 2023

Hardik Pandya became GT's captain in their maiden IPL season in 2022, leading the Ahmedabad-based franchise to the title in the elite T20 competition.

During IPL 2023, Hardik Pandya's team topped the points table during the group stage before making it to the final. However, the Gujarat Titans failed to lift their second successive IPL trophy after losing to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the title clash.

However, in a late-evening drama, some reports, including from news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) and cricket website ESPNcricinfo, claimed that Hardik Pandya moved back to the Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans.

“Mumbai Indians have completed the trade for Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans on Sunday, and also traded their allrounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore in order to increase their purse for the IPL player auction on December 19,” Cricinfo stated.

“While Gujarat Titans' purse will increase by INR 15 crore, which was Hardik's salary, they will also receive from Mumbai an additional transfer fee which they will need to disclose to IPL. Hardik stands to earn up to 50% of that transfer fee from Titans based on the mutual agreement,” it added.

“The developments occurred after the 5pm IST deadline for franchises to announce lists of players released and retained ahead of the auction. At the time of the deadline, Hardik was still part of the Titans and Green was included in Mumbai's list of retained players,” Cricinfo revealed.

“Yes, Hardik's trade-off was completed after 5 pm. The deal is now formalised and he is an MI player. It's been a tripartite all-cash deal. MI have traded their all-rounder Cameron Green to RCB in an all-cash deal. After that they had requisite funds to settle an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans and procure Hardik's services,” an IPL Governing Council member informed PTI.

Following his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2015, Hardik Pandya played for the side for seven consecutive seasons before parting ways to join Gujarat Titans during the 2022 season.

During his seven-year stint with Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya was a crucial link in the Rohit Sharma-led team's title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Speaking about Hardik Pandya's contribution to India's failed ICC World Cup campaign, the all-rounder featured in only four matches before sustaining an ankle injury that ruled him out of the quadrennial tournament.

Eventually, favorites India lost the final to Australia by six wickets after remaining undefeated en route to the title clash against the Kangaroos.

After Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to field first, the Indian team got off to a flier, thanks to Rohit Sharma's ultra-aggressive approach at the top of the order.

Rohit Sharma smoked sixes and boundaries at will against Australia, taking the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc apart during his short but impressive knock of 47 off 31 balls.

At 1/76 and Rohit Sharma firing on all cylinders, the crowd inside the Narendra Modi Stadium was excited as India looked in complete command of the proceedings on the field.

As the Indians were running away with the match on the back of Rohit Sharma's explosive batting, a moment of brilliance turned the tide in Australia's favor.

The head-turning moment came in the 10th over, bowled by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. After Rohit Sharma took him on, smashing a six and a four off Glenn Maxwell, the India captain tried to hit another maximum.

But on this occasion, Rohit Sharma could only get an outside edge of the bat on the ball before Travis Head grabbed a brilliant catch, getting rid of Rohit Sharma for 47.

Once Rohit Sharma perished, Australian bowlers tightened the screws on a dry Ahmedabad pitch, choking the flow of runs for the Indians.

Except for Virat Kohli, who made 54 off 63 balls, no other Indian batter got going with boundaries becoming a rare commodity.

KL Rahul did try to stem the tide in India's favor but continued to struggle throughout his knock of 66 off 107 balls, perhaps contributing to the home team's eventual score of 240 in their allocated 50 overs.

Chasing a paltry 240 to claim a record-extending sixth World Cup title, the Australians found themselves in a deep hole at 47/3 with Steve Smith, David Warner, and Mitch Marsh back in the hut.

However, then came the match-winning 192-run partnership between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, with the former proving extremely dangerous as he took the match away from India's reach with a sensational 137 off 120 balls.

Subsequently, Glenn Maxwell hit the World Cup-winning runs for Australia as the Kangaroos secured another victory in an ICC event, leaving India captain Rohit Sharma in tears and their millions of fans in a sea of sadness.

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram emphasized that Hardik Pandya's absence impacted India's chances of winning the World Cup.

“If I have to pick any particular reason, I suppose the middle order should have played with a ‘do or die' mindset. I can understand what was going through Rahul's mind, that there was no batting to come after Jadeja and that he had to bat deep, and batting deep meant he couldn't take risks of getting out,” Wasim Akram told Star Sports.

“If possibly Hardik was in the team, he (Rahul) probably would take that risk. But, if he had taken a risk and gotten out in this situation, then people would have criticised him for that as well,” Wasim Akram explained.

Since his freak October 19 injury, Hardik Pandya has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, with no date yet announced for his return.

In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav has been captaining the Indian cricket team in the five-match T20I series against Australia.

After their 44-run victory in the second T20I against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Indians lead the series 2-0, having previously won the opening fixture in Visakhapatnam.