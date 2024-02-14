The Atlanta Hawks visit the Charlotte Hornets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Hawks are 24-30 this season, and they are coming off a loss against the Chicago Bulls. Atlanta played the Hornets already this season, but that was all the way back in October. Trae Young has 23 points and nine assists in the loss. Clint Capela recorded a double-double, as well. As a team, the Hawks shot just 41.9 percent from the field in the game. They also made just five of 29 threes. For this game, the Hawks are dealing with multiple injuries, but their more important players should be active.

The Hornets are 12-41 this season, and they have won their last two games. They are coming off a pretty good win over the Indiana Pacers, as well. In their win over the Hawks earlier this season, LaMelo Ball had 15 points and 10 assists. One thing to note about the game earlier this season is the Hornets are now a completely different team. They traded away Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and P.J Washington. Mark Williams has not played since December 8th, as well. Charlotte should have a healthy lineup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Hornets Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -7 (-106)

Moneyline: -255

Charlotte Hornets: +7 (-114)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Hornets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

Atlanta is one of the better scoring teams in the NBA. They average 121.7 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA. They have Trae Young healthy in this game, which is huge for them. He has the ability to contribute around 50 points in the game. The Hawks need Trae Young to do just that if they want to win this game. If Trae Young can have a good game, the Hawks will cover the spread.

The Hornets allow the seventh-most points in the NBA. Charlotte allows 119.8 points per game this season, and teams have the best shooting percentage against them. Along with that, teams have the second-best three-point percentage against the Hornets. The Hawks should have an easy time scoring points in this game, so expect a high-scoring outing from them.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hornets have a chance to put up some points in this game. It is not what they are known for this year, but the Hawks play bad defense. Atlanta allows the most points per game in the NBA at 123.9 points. The Hornets are 6-2 when they score 120+ points in a game this season. 10 of their 12 wins have come when they score 115 points or more in a game. The Hornets should be able to get to that mark in this game. If the Hornets can do that, they will cover the spread at the very least.

Final Hawks-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Hawks are the better team, but the Hornets have played well in the last two games. With the Hornets playing as well as they are, and the spread being what it is, I like the Hornets to cover this spread.

Final Hawks-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Hornets +7 (-114), Under 238 (-110)