Black-owned apparel company the HBCU Culture Shop will now be available at Target, making it the first-ever black-owned HBCU clothing brand to be sold at the popular department store chain per a feature report on the business by local Tampa affiliate WFLA. The business is owned by Danielle Riley and Stephanie Walters.

The HBCU Culture Shop is a clothing brand that celebrates the rich history of HBCUs, as well as Black history in general. Recognizing a gap in the market left by major university apparel retailers, Riley, an alumna of Florida A&M University, founded the business in 2017. The inspiration behind the venture came from her friends who were preparing for FAMU's homecoming and reached out to her for customized shirts.

However, Riley's passion for HBCUs extends beyond her childhood dreams and personal experiences. She credits her parents, both HBCU graduates, for instilling in her a deep appreciation for the importance of HBCUs and the Black experience. Her father, in particular, played a significant role as a Civil Rights Activist, having integrated schools in Alabama. This upbringing fueled Riley's decision to attend Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee, where she pursued a degree in graphic design.

“He [her father' actually was a Civil Rights Activist. He integrated schools in Alabama, so he would always tell me about the importance of HBCUs and the Black experience,” Riley said in a quote obtained by WFLA.

Initially embarking on a corporate career, Riley's life took an unexpected turn when her mother fell ill with stage three cancer. It was during this challenging time that she rediscovered her true passion for graphic design, finding solace and happiness in the creative field.

Riley spoke about the moment, saying, “My mom was really sick and had stage three cancer. The only thing that made me happy at that time was graphic design.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the business experienced remarkable growth. They secured seven grants from renowned brands such as Beygood, Paypal, and American Express. Furthermore, they forged partnerships with prominent entities like the Atlanta Hawks and the U.S. Open. Notably, their association with the U.S. Open eventually led to their connection with Target.

“American Express actually selected us for the top 100 female-founded brands,” Riley said of the honor by American Express. “The U.S. Open wanted to do this HBCU live event where they wanted to highlight the contributions of some of their greatest Black players and HBCU players, so I did the branding for that and a pop-up clothing line, and I’ve been with the U.S. Open the past two years.”

Riley then said, “We were vending at an HBCU event in Birmingham and the founder is associated with the U.S. Open,’ Riley said. “We’re out there and a Target buyer is there and they loved our merchandise. They said they wanted to pitch us to some of our other buyers, it’s not my department but I feel like you need to be there and I want an HBCU line in Target.”

Following discussions with multiple Target buyers starting in May 2022, Target has confirmed its commitment to move forward. The HBCU Culture Shop can now be found in over 20 Target stores nationwide, including local stores near HBCUs.

Riley is excited for the milestone for the HBCU Culture Shop but she tells WFLA that she hopes that it makes an impact.

“I’m enjoying the impact of what it is we are actually doing. What I really hope is people are able to resonate with HBCUs or even feel inspired to look more into HBCUs. This is really for the culture. This is really a labor of love”