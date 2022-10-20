New Orleans Pelicans scoring machine Brandon Ingram has always been compared with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Both are lengthy bucket-getters who can be unstoppable when they get it going. Before Wednesday night’s showdown between the Pelicans and the Nets, Durant even heaped some praises at Brandon Ingram, though, the latter was not really buying that 100 percent.

Via the Pelicans’ Twitter account:

When asked about Kevin Durant complimenting him before the game, Brandon Ingram joked: “I think he was trying to butter me up a little bit so I would come out there a little soft” Ingram appreciated the praise from KD, and called him “probably the best player in our league”

In any case, Ingram did have a solid outing against the Nets, dropping a team-high 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field. He added seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 31 minutes of work for the Pelicans, who are looking like a legitimate playoff contender after just one game. The Pelicans have been getting plenty of hype, mainly because of their offense which is brimming with potential. With Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ Collum as scoring threats, the Pelicans are not going to be easy to slow down. The return of Williamson only elevates further a New Orleans team that cracked the playoffs last season without him.

Up ahead for Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans is a date with the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Friday. Pelicans fans at home will finally get to see their team on Sunday against the visiting Utah Jazz squad.