Jimmy Butler has been a franchise messiah for the Miami Heat. Butler has been the singular biggest reason why the Heat have remained relevant in the NBA over the past several seasons and former Miami star Dwyane Wade wants everyone to know that the team wouldn't have landed Butler if it weren't for him teaming up with his fellow Marquette product with the Chicago Bulls.

“Everybody should be thankful for that because Jimmy Butler is in Miami.” Dwyane Wade on leaving the Heat to team up with Jimmy Butler on the Bulls back in 2016 😂 (via @LeBatardShow)pic.twitter.com/usMF7wjX1p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2023

It can be remembered that Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler played alongside each other during the former's one-season stay in Windy City in the 2016-17 campaign. Wade signed a two-year deal with the Bulls in the summer of 2016 before agreeing to a buyout with Chicago a year later.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Butler originally arrived in South Beach when he was traded to Miami by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, but he would also later show his huge desire to be with the Heat for a long time by signing a three-year extension worth $146.4 million in 2021 — just a year after he led the team to deep run in the 2020 NBA Playoffs and an appearance in the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers in the bubble.

What Butler has done as a leader on the floor for the Heat has cemented him as a Miami legend, just like Wade. Butler has led Miami to two NBA Finals appearances, the last one being against the Denver Nuggets this year.

Dywade Wade, of course, found his way back to Miami after his stint with the Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers before retiring at the end of the 2018-19 NBA season.