For years, Miami Heat fans have been criticized for their tardiness. The city's heavy traffic and abundance of attractions, like beaches and restaurants, often result in Heat games beginning with many empty seats, with the arena only filling up well after the game starts. In a recent video with Complex, Jimmy Butler and pop star Camila Cabello chatted about their home city.

Cabello and Butler faced off in a game of HORSE during a Q&A video for “Complex.” The pair got acquainted by answering a series of questions between shots. During a pause, Cabello inquired about Butler's best and worst things about Miami. Butler praised the city's cuisine and the diversity of its population as Miami's top qualities.

What Jimmy Butler loves about Miami

“People in Miami is actually like a vibe. It’s a bunch of different types of people so I can go play Dominoes, I can obviously hoop, I can go watch football,” said the Heat star.

Cabello, hailing from Cuba has a Latin background, was intrigued when Butler, an American, referred to “football” and gestured with his foot. Camila Cabello asked if he meant soccer.

“Wow…Now you are a Latin basically if you are calling it a football,” the singer continued, impressed with the Heat forward.

“I am like Brazilian some days Columbian other days. It’s like I am everywhere, Cuban somedays,” Butler said in jest.

Jimmy Butler's passion for soccer is not new. He has been spotted spending time with Neymar Jr. and even playing poker together.

Earlier this year Butler hyped Camila's comeback by wearing the customized jersey with “I LUV IT” in the back. Camila Cabello personally gifted the jersey to Butler, and they shared a hug before the game. Butler went on to score a game-high 26 points in the victory, with his friend cheering from the sidelines.

What the Heat forward wants fans to do

As for what Butler doesn’t like, he commented that Heat fans are never early in arriving for games.

“I was like damn, I want it to be rocking from like, the jump ball,” he said.

Heat fans are notorious for their habit of arriving late to games and, as famously observed during the 2013 NBA Finals, leaving early.

Butler wants to get the arena buzzing from the beginning, but Heat home games typically start with a slow buildup of energy. It will be interesting to see how fans react to this. As for Butler, he has one year left on his contract with the Heat, and discussions about extending it haven't progressed much.

Jimmy Butler has played for three other teams in his career, all in cities with large and dedicated fanbases. He recognized that the way sports are embraced in places like Chicago, Minnesota, and Philadelphia differs significantly from Miami.

Jimmy Butler's status in Miami

Despite earlier reports suggesting Butler might seek a trade this summer, recent indications are that he will play out the year with the Heat, regardless of a long-term deal. Nonetheless, he hopes to see the Kaseya Center fill up a bit earlier than usual next season.

Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during the 2023-2024 season, but the Heat were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics. Butler missed the entire series against the Celtics due to an MCL sprain he sustained in the play-in tournament.

The Heat are focused on getting healthy and making a strong return to the Eastern Conference mix next season.