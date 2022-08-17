Heat Twitter reacts to Christmas snub with controversial moment from Game 7 vs. Celtics

The Miami Heat now have their schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season. Although they got a smattering of national television appearances, there is one key omission that is leaving the team and its fans feeling snubbed.

Despite going on a deep playoff run, the Heat were not one of the 10 teams chosen to have a game on Christmas Day. In fact, they were the lone team to make the conference finals and not get a Christmas game.

The Heat had some jokes for the league after not getting a Christmas game. They used a picture of Max Strus’ ankle in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, where he was infamously ruled out of bounds after the fact, to illustrate how close they must have been to landing a Christmas game.

Guess we were this close to getting a Christmas game… ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Lu9CLgx5iU — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 17, 2022

Miami is surely feeling bitter over that call that took away some of their momentum (and points) as they tried to beat the Celtics and advance to the NBA Finals. After coming so close and losing P.J. Tucker in free agency, they have plenty of motivation as they look to contend for a title once again. They have the talent and coaching to win it all and should be seen as one of the favorites.

The Heat are looking to finish what they started and get back to the NBA Finals behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The team’s hardcore identity and ability to get players up to their full potential will prove key as Butler and Kyle Lowry continue to age.