Tyler Herro said before the season that one of his goals was to make an All-Star team. He will not be a starter in this year’s NBA All-Star game, but he’s a fringe candidate to make the roster. Herro recently admitted that he believes he’s an All-Star caliber player, per heatnation.com’s David Akerman.

“No disappointment,” Herro responded when asked if he’d be disappointed if he wasn’t selected for the All-Star team. “I feel I like I’m an All-Star-caliber player. But there are a lot of good guards in the East. Got a lot of good players. I’m still young, still learning. I’ll be an All-Star at some point. So I’m not worried.”

Tyler Herro won the 6th Man of the Year Award during the 2021-2022 campaign. But he increased his expectations this year. He’s currently averaging over 20 points per game on 44 percent field goal and 37 percent three-point shooting. Herro is also posting 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

At just 23-years old, Herro is regarded as one of the better young players in all of basketball. And that narrative won’t change regardless of whether or not he makes the 2022-2023 NBA All-Star team.

Herro’s contributions have been crucial for Miami. He’s stepped up amid Jimmy Butler’s various injury absences. The Heat wouldn’t be where they are right now without Tyler Herro.

The All-Star reserves will be revealed on Thursday. Even if Tyler Herro doesn’t make the team, he has enough talent to potentially compete in the three-point competition.

It will be intriguing to see if Herro gets the nod.