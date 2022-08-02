‘He’s not Top 5 Best Sixth Men of all time’: Gilbert Arenas gets brutally honest on Manu Ginobili vs. Jamal Crawford

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas doesn’t think Manu Ginobili is a better player than Jamal Crawford, noting that he wouldn’t take the San Antonio Spurs icon over Crawford in a one-on-one.

Speaking on his No Chill Gil podcast, Arenas shared that while Ginobili has the rings and the accolades, it doesn’t make him better than the likes of Crawford. He emphasized that the Argentine legend was great with the Spurs’ system, but he wouldn’t necessarily call him a great individual player.

To further emphasize his point, he highlighted that Ginobili wasn’t even among the Top 5 best Sixth Men in NBA history despite playing the majority of his career in a backup role.

“It’s hard to convince me that [Manu] Ginobili was individually better than Jamal Crawford… Let them play 1-on-1. Who you taking?” Arenas said. “Manu was amazing in that structure, but when we’re talking about individual play … he’s not Top 5 best Sixth Men of all time. Can Ginobili say he’s better than Lou Williams as a Sixth Man?”

While Gilbert Arenas makes a point when saying that Manu Ginobili is not a great one-on-one or individual player, to his point, being an incredible one-on-one player also doesn’t make one better than the others.

In the end, Ginobili found the system where he will thrive and took advantage of it. The Spurs legend has two All-Star berths to his name, while Crawford has none. Manu is also a two-time member of the All-NBA third team, which speaks volumes about his ability as a high-impact player.

Sure enough, Arenas’ comments won’t sit well with a lot of Spurs fans, but to each their own I guess.