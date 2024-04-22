Tekken 8 fans went on social media sometime in March urging Bandai Namco to bring Waffle House into the game. The reason behind this absurd request is due to incidents that took place in the restaurant. Waffle House is notorious for headlining cases of physical altercations in recent memory. Taking that into consideration, the memeable diner is now a sensible stage option in the game. However, there's a huge chance that this collaboration will never come to fruition.
There are a few factors for Bandai Namco to consider. The reason why Waffle House's popularity is growing is due to its hilariously violent tendencies. In other words, the diner is only a trend and could easily fall off after some time. Once the trend dies down, players who were never aware of the reference might find it weird having a waffle restaurant as a Tekken 8 stage.
Another issue the developers might run into is the promotion of violence. Waffle House is meant to be an environment to eat in, not a boxing ring or an MMA octagon. The diner is unlikely to approve of Bandai's request to collaborate with them. However, if the restaurant hypothetically gives Bandai the green light, both parties might benefit from the collaboration. Waffle House could seize the opportunity to host tournaments at certain hours featuring their Tekken 8 stage. This opens doors to a broader audience while keeping the Tekken community active.
Either way, the idea of Waffle House coming to Tekken 8 seems a bit farfetched for now.
Katsuhiro Harada Considered Creating the Tekken 8 Stage
While the idea of bringing a waffle restaurant to Tekken 8 seems a bit bizarre, Bandai Namco Director and Producer Katsuhiro Harada thought otherwise. Looking back at March 29, 2024, Harada posted an episode of his podcast on his Twitter account. A fan then replied to his tweet asking the Director to bring Waffle House into the game. Surprisingly, the funny idea caught Harada's attention and acknowledged the fan's request.
Katsuhiro Harada revealed that many have reached out and urged him to bring the diner into the game. He then sincerely asked why that was the case and requested for someone to provide him with justifications.
Ok, I will only ask once about this request.
Why do some communities send me requests for "Waffle House"?
Please be sure to explain the basis for the request, including the original story, history and background.
I look forward to an explanation from someone who knows more. https://t.co/w8ozUnJ1mY
— Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 30, 2024
Other fans then proceeded to share violent videos of people throwing hands and chairs at each other in Waffle House. Despite being frowned upon by other people, the Tekken community welcomes the idea and thinks it's a perfect platform for fighters to do battle in. Imagine Jin and Kazuya brawling it out while bystanders inside the diner are doing the same.
This isn't the first time a weird Tekken stage concept has been brought up. There were several stages in the past that were completely random and somewhat questionable. Stages like Tekken 7's Kinder Gym or Tekken 3's Carnival have a unique twist to it but doesn't make sense of why they're in the game. Nevertheless, both stages made the cut and are now forever a part of Tekken's long history.
Having that in mind, while it may seem like a long shot for now, there is a small chance that Waffle House could make it to Tekken 8, especially with Director Katsuhiro Harada expressing interest. But don't get your hopes up. Readers should take this with a grain of salt and expect the worst.
