Great news for Horizon fans, Guerilla Games’ Horizon Forbidden West DLC, Burning Shores has just shared its latest trailer and we are more than stoked to play the game! The DLC will be introducing new places to explore with new characters and machines to encounter.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores Out Soon

With the latest trailer of Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC shared over on IGN’s Youtube page, The latest downloadable content will be out on the PlayStation 5 on April 19 for less than $20. On the official page of the game’s DLC, the overview shares that players will receive in-game items like the Blacktide Dye outfit and the Blacktide Sharpshot Bow.

The DLC of the Horizon Forbidden West lets the player explore the South of the Tenakth Clan Lands, a millennia of volcanic eruptions and violent seismic activity has carved the ruins of Los Angeles into a treacherous archipelago. In this game, you will get to experience the next chapter of Horizon Forbidden West, as Aloy pursues a sinister new threat to the planet, hidden among these dangerous, untamed wilds.

The Burning Shores contain additional content for Horizon Forbidden West, including new storylines, characters, and experiences in a stunning yet hazardous new area. The DLC will let you travel beyond the Forbidden West as Aloy’s story continues and encounter new machines and a compelling new story.

If you will be purchasing the DLC, you must complete the main quest (up to and including Singularity) in the PlayStation5 version of Horizon Forbidden West – following the main quest, the player will receive a call over Aloy’s Focus, beginning the DLC.

Should I get the DLC?

Without a doubt, yes, you should get the DLC of the game. Despite it having a couple of issues that you’ll have to work around with during the early onset of the game, the developers have made sure to fix whatever they can to give the players a better gaming experience. Of course, these came along with the updates that included the new game plus mode, ultra-hard mode, armor transmogrification, and respec skill points.

The base game came out in February 2022 and has been one of the best-reviewed games last year so this DLC is a good thing to reward fans of the game and franchise.

