The Charlotte Hornets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Charlotte Hornets have now lost five games in a row and are looking to right the ship when they head to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder in this Friday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Hornets-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Charlotte (10-36) is at the bottom of the barrel in the Eastern Conference just 3.5 games ahead of the last-place Detroit Pistons who they lost to on January 24th. They are coming off of a 110-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls their last time out. LaMelo Ball was missing in action for this third straight game due to injury and his presence was missed in a game that they needed a ton of help offensively. They weren't able to stop Coby White all night long who scored 35 points to go along with seven rebounds and nine assists on the night. Charlotte hopes to get back Ball for this Friday night road showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder to get themselves back on track.

Oklahoma City (33-15) is now coming off back-to-back losses to the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves and also the bottom-feeding Detroit Pistons which was an awful loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempted to put his team on his back by scoring 37 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists but it wasn't enough to defeat the Timberwolves on Monday night. The Thunder hope to get a more collective effort from their squad when the defending NBA champions the Denver Nuggets come to town for this Wednesday matchup.

Charlotte Hornets: +17 (-110)

Moneyline: +1100

Oklahoma Thunder: -17 (-110)

Moneyline: -2200

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Charlotte Hornets face an uphill battle Friday night, rolling into Oklahoma City without their star point guard LaMelo Ball. Ball's injured ankle has sidelined him for last three games, leaving a massive void in the Hornets' backcourt. But is this a guaranteed win for the Thunder? Not so fast. Charlotte might shock everyone and cover the surprising +17 spread.

Let's not forget, this young Charlotte team thrives on defying expectations. Remember their improbable play-in run last year? They're battle-tested and won't shy away from the challenge. Ball's absence undoubtedly hurts, but it also ignites a fire within the remaining players. Expect Miles Bridges to step up as the primary ball-handler, his scoring bursts crucial. He will shoulder more offensive responsibility, his athleticism a nightmare for OKC's defense. PJ Washington's versatility will be key, and Brandon Miller's defensive tenacity could contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Covering 17 points is a tall order, but not insurmountable. Charlotte's hunger, OKC's inconsistency, and the contributions of role players could make things interesting. Don't be surprised if the Hornets keep this close, fueled by their “prove them wrong” mentality. While the Thunder might win, it might not be the blowout many expect.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Charlotte Hornets limp into Oklahoma City without LaMelo Ball and possibly Gordon Hayward, leaving a gaping hole in their offensive firepower. This looks like a golden opportunity for the Thunder to not only win but dominate, potentially covering the hefty -17 spread.

The young maestro is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, averaging 31.3 points and 6.4 assists. Without Ball and potentially Hayward to slow him down, SGA could have a field day. Expect him to attack the paint, create for himself and teammates, and erupt for a monster performance, propelling the Thunder offense.

Losing Ball is a massive blow, but Hayward's absence would cripple their already thin guard depth. Miles Bridges can create offense, but expecting him to carry the entire load is unrealistic. OKC's backcourt, led by Josh Giddey and Lu Dort, can exploit these mismatches and force turnovers, fueling their transition game.

Final Hornets-Thunder Prediction & Pick

Covering -17 requires a dominant performance. But even without a blowout, the Thunder have the tools to control the game. SGA's offensive explosion, OKC's home-court advantage, and their disruptive defense all point towards a comfortable win. While Charlotte shouldn't be underestimated, their depleted roster makes overcoming a 17-point deficit highly improbable. So, if you're looking for a safe bet, the Thunder at -17 might be your best bet Friday night. Just sit back, relax, and watch SGA put on a show.

Final Hornets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -17 (-110), Under 232.5 (-110)