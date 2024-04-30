Taylor Swift dropped her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19 where many of the lyrics allude to her past relationships. Fans have detected that “So Long, London,” “Fresh Out the Slammer,”
“Florida!!!,” “loml,” “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” and “How Did It End?” have striking similarities to the former couple's six year relationship.
“Joe's doing well,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He's focused on work. He splits his time between London and NYC.”
The source says that he has since “moved on” and is dating. They added that there is no bad blood between the two — pun intended — “He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out.”
Swift and Alwyn's relationship was also referenced in her 2023 album Midnights. The singer seemingly shared her side the best way she knows how, through music.
“My heart won't start anymore for you / ‘Cause you're losing me,” she sings in on the Midnights vault track “You're Losing Me/”
“Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?” she asks in the song.
“Now you're running down the hallway / And you know what they all say, ‘You don't know what you got until it's gone,'” she sings, later adding, “How long could we be a sad song / ‘Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? / I gave you all my best mes, my endless empathy.”
“I'm the best thing at this party / And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her,” she sings as fans suggest that she wanted to get married and he did not.
The source noted that Alwyn has been focused on work and that he has some exciting projects ahead. He is set to star in Kinds of Kindness along with Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley. Both actresses are friends of his ex. A release date has not been announced at this time. He also has The Brutalist , Hamlet , and Brideshead Revisited in production.
How Does Matty Healy Feel About The Tortured Poets Department?
Alwyn wasn't the only ex of Swift's who had to watch out amid the released of TTPD. After Swift dated Alwyn, she had a shot fling with 1975's frontman Matty Healy. He broke his silence on what he thought of the album when was asked by paparazzi what he thought of the “diss track.”
“My diss track? Oh!” he said laughing and then replied in a video shared by Entertainment Tonight, “I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good.”
Fans believe that at least two tracks on the album including “Guilty as Sin?” and the title track are about Healy. In “Guilty as Sin?” it is led to believe the song is about the 1975 frontman because Swift sings about someone sending her the song “The Downtown Lights” by the band The Blue Nile. The 1975 has been inspired by the band with Healy calling it one of his “favorite bands of all time.”