In the wake of O.J. Simpson's death, old statements about Simpson's life have surfaced, and in particular, rumors connected to Kris Jenner. Jenner spoke about how rumors swirled about an affair between her and Simpson.
“I just think it’s really unfair to Nicole’s family, my family, for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there,” she reasoned. “It’s always right there under the surface. My team has decided to take legal action because once and for all I have to do something about it.”
“After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing,” Jenner said while tearing up. “It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it’s only so much that one human being can take.”
In the rumored affair, it was also alleged that Simpson was the biological father to Kris' third daughter, Khloe Kardashian. Kris has denied both rumors over the years as did Simpson.
O.J. Simpson Denies Kris Jenner Affair
“My life has always been involved in the sports world and I suspect as the weeks go on, that's pretty much what we'll be talking about. But once in a while I'm going to go off topic and talk about something else, and this is one of those times,” he began in a video posted back in 2019. “You know, Bob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy.”
“He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended,” he continued. “But never — and I want to stress, never, in any shape or form — have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless.”
“Khloé, like all the girls, I am very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here,” he added. “But the simple facts of the matter is she is not mine.”
The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019
Jenner's connection to Simpson is through her ex-husband Rob Kardashian, who was the former NFL star's defense attorney during his 1995 against Simpson's murder trial ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Jenner was married to Rob Kardashian from 1978 to 1991. He is the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian Jr. Rob Kardashian Sr. died in 2003 after succumbing to esophageal cancer.
Additionally, Kris was connected to the trail as she good friends with the late Nicole Brown Simpson.
Kim has even spoken on Kris' feelings in the matter saying that her father's involvement in the case caused some tension in the family.
“My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings — she believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatizing for her,” Kim said to David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “And then we'd go to my dad's house and it was a whole other situation there.”
On Thursday, Simpson's family announced that the late NFL star died. He was 76.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the family's statement read. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”
Simpson leaves behind his four children Sydney Brooke Simpson, Jason Simpson, Justin Ryan Simpson, and Arnelle Simpson. Simpson's daughter Aaren Simpson died in 1979 after a pool drowning at the age of 1.