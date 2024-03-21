Kyle Richards is over talking bout her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky and Rick Hilton's feud. Hilton is married to Richards' sister, Kathy Hilton, making Rick her brother-in-law.
“I am just kind of tired of hearing about everything over and over again,” Richards said on Amazon Live Tuesday (March 19). “For me it's like, ‘Ah, the reunion’s done, thank God, I can exhale and relax a little bit,’ and then it was like, not too soon.”
Hilton and Umansky used to work together at the former's Hilton & Hyland, a real estate brokerage firm. Hilton is the co-founder and chairman of the company. Umansky now owns his own real estate firm, The Agency. Umansky's The Agency has its own reality television series called Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix. However, the alleged beef is not just with Hilton and Umansky, as fans believed that Cohen — who hosts the Real Housewives reunions — would be pissed that Umansky doesn't address the estranged relationship on his Netflix show and not the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Kyle Richards, his wife, stars in.
On the preview to season two of Buying Beverly Hills, which comes out at the end of the month, Umansky expressed to his wife that he wanted to be a partner in Hilton & Hyland, but Ricky told him that it seemingly wasn't going to happen. That move prompted him to start The Agency, which Kyle supported.
“I went home, and I talked to Kyle. I go, ‘This is really going to cause a lot of stress between you, your sister, and your family. And I don’t want to do this move of leaving and starting a company if you’re not comfortable,’” he said. “She was 100 percent supportive.”
Paris Hilton Speaks Out About Rick Hilton and Mauricio Umansky Feud, Kyle Richards Responds
In a since-deleted comment per People, Paris Hilton defended her father.
“My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family- especially in the press,” She added, “Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already.”
However, Paris' comments have not caused any more tension between the families, as Richards and Umansky's daughters have “cleared all that up.”
Umansky also spoke out about Paris' comment, saying that he also does not have any beef with the Hilton family.
“Look, it's sad that she got so upset about that, but at the end of the day, it's two businessmen making two business decisions,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight.
The Agency founder explained his side of the story and his reason for leaving Hilton & Hyland.
“I felt like I deserved something. I asked for something, he didn’t want to do it, and then I chose to go off on my own. I wanted to take care of my family, I wanted to be successful, I wanted to go forward, I wanted to do the most I could, and at the end of the day, I made that decision just to go forward with this thing. There is certainly no bad blood on my side.”
Buying Beverly Hills season 2 premieres March 22 on Netflix.