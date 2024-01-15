The Blaziken Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and we show you the ropes on how to beat it fair and square

In the latest videogame of The Pokemon Company and Game Freak, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Blaziken is currently featured on the Tera Raid Battle. This particular Pokemon may be tricky to beat if you are unfamiliar with the mechanics of Tera typing as the 9th generation's quirk gives the Pokemon a different typing once it Terastalizes into another. With Blaziken as one of the most sought-after starters that are making a comeback into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, let's take a quick look at all the details and give you the information you need to get it done.

Blaziken Tera Raid Battle Details

Blaziken will be featured on the Pokemon Tera Raid Battle first from January 12 to 14, 2024, and a second weekend on January 19 to 21, 2024. This gives most Trainers a chance to pursue the Generation 3 starter with a Flying Tera Type together with the Mightiest Mark. Other details of the Blaziken Tera Raid Battle are listed below:

Level: 100

Ability: Speed Boost

Tera Type: Flying

Mark: Mightiest Mark

Nature: Adamant

Held Item: None

Star Level: ☆☆☆☆☆☆☆ (7 Star)

Notes:

HP Multiplier x30

Shield Damage: 20% Standard, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera

Moveset:

Blaze Kick

Brave Bird

Earthquake

Low Kick

Additional Moveset:

Overheat

Rock Slide

Swords Dance

Bulk Up

Item Drops:

Exp. Candy L x6

Exp. Candy XL x4

Protein x5

Flying Tera Shard x20

Flying Tera Shard (Host) x10

TM164 x1

Ability Patch x1

Random Item Drops:

Exp. Candy L x3 (15% chance)

Exp. Candy L x5 (23% chance)

Rare Candy x2 (10% chance)

Exp. Candy XL x2 (5% chance)

Protein x5 (10% chance)

Star Piece x2 (10% chance)

Comet Shard (2% chance)

Nugget x2 (5% chance)

Adamant Mint x1 (3% chance)

PP Up x1 (5% chance)

Bottle Cap x1 (4% chance)

Flying Tera Shard x10 (5% chance)

Ability Capsule x1 (2% chance)

Ability Patch x1 (1% chance)

How to Beat Blaziken

If you're looking to join in on the fun and capturing Blaziken for your team, then you're on the right track. Blaziken is arguably one of the best starters in the entire 9 generations of Pokemon video games. This particular Pokemon is armed with solid stats, an excellent Ability, and a very useful typing combination of both Fire and Fighting. In case you haven't finished up the Indigo Disk DLC, you can utilize this great Pokemon with taking on the BB Elite Four especially when countering the Steel-type Trainer, Amarys.

You can best in Blaziken in Tera Raid Battles by heading out to locations with Black Crystals on the game map. Engage with the black crystal during the dates of the event and you'll encounter the 7 Star Blaziken with the Mightiest Mark. To take down Blaziken with the Flying Tera Type, you may need the following move types or Pokemon: Electric, Ice, and Rock-type.

There are 5 different strategies to utilize if you are going to go up against Blaziken in the Pokemon Tera Raid Battle in Scarlet and Violet:

Miraidon Strategy

If you are playing the Pokemon Violet game, best to use your box legendary, Miraidon. This legendary Pokemon is one of the strongest Pokemon in both games and has a high Special Attack with a good amount of moves that you can utilize in the battle against Blaziken. It has the Hadron Engine Ability that turns the terrain into electric, amping up electric-based attacks by 50% and its Special Attack by 30%. Additionally, this can weaken Blaziken's Earthquake move which is a possible one-hit knockout move against electric-type Pokemon. When going against Blaziken, make sure to add the moves Reflect, Metal Sound, and Parabolic Charge. Use Reflect to reduce Blaziken's moves by half, Metal Sound to reduce Special Defense by two stages, and Parabolic Charge to hit the opponent with a massive damage output while healing Pokemon in the process which makes it more sustainable in the long run.

Toxapex Strategy

Toxapex is one of the best Pokemon to use in this Tera Raid Battle as it can completely shut down Blaziken's snowballing in the game. It resists both fire and fighting-type moves and has a great Defense stat of 152. This particular Pokemon has the Rain Dance move to weaken the raid boss' fire-type moves, Haze to eliminate all stat boosts that Blaziken can pick up while in battle, as well Reflect to lower the damage input that it can shell out. For those that will go for this strategy, use Chilling Water and Acid Spray to lower Blaziken's Attack and Special Attack stats. You will be the defensive player here so best to team up with a partner and take down Blaziken like it was had nothing to show for.

Iron Boulder Strategy

For those who have played the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can opt to utilize Iron Boulder. It sits perfectly well in the current meta of the game with its great stats and excellent moveset. This Pokemon has a 120 Attack stat equipped with the signature Mighty Cleave, this Pokemon hits fast and hard against the enemy raid boss, Blaziken. It resists both Fire and Flying-type moves making it a very sturdy opponent. Equip this Pokemon with the Shell Bell Held Item and you are assured of recovering 12.5% HP when attacking Blaziken in the Raid Battle. Team up with a Miraidon and run Modest Nature to have its Special Attack further boosted by Miraidon's Electric terrain from the Hadron Engine Ability!

Baxcalibur Strategy

The Pseudo Legendary of the ninth generation of Pokemon games is an excellent contender for this Blaziken Tera Raid Battle but requires quite a few things to make it more lethal. First is its Thermal Exchange Ability that prevents it from getting burnt but also gets a huge boost of 50% when attacked by a fire-type move. With a Dragon or Fairy Tera type Baxcalibur, it can resist the fire and fighting types of Blaziken. Use Swords Dance and you become a wrecking ball ready to cause havoc in the raid battle. The second requirement is a Baxcalibur with an Adamant Nature that can pair Icicle Crash with a Choice Band or Icicle Spear combined with Loaded Dice to deal massive amounts of damage.

Bellibolt Strategy

Bellibolt, an extremely flexible Pokemon in terms of playability and usability, is a good contender against Blaziken in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle. With the Electromorphosis Ability, you get a boost on its damage output as long as you are hit by any move. Paired with its great HP and defense stats, it can surely take a bump and survive regardless of how strong this may be. It can also do Parabolic Charge which can help you recover lost HP and last longer in battle. This does both damage and regeneration that is effective against the boss battle given that it has a Flying Tera type. Like Toxapex, you can also utilize moves like Chilling Water and Acid Spray to lower Defense and Special Defense and just like any electric-type Pokemon, you can also set the terrain into Electric which helps you dish out stronger hits.

We hope that these strategies will help you beat and catch Blaziken in the second wave of the Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet! These particular strategies, you can also take into competitive battle if you are going up against Flying Tera types in general so you can get the upper hand and take your battle to the next level. We've got the latest news, updates, and events so make sure to check in from time to time here at ClutchPoints Gaming to know more about anything and everything about Pokemon and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

Best of luck, Trainers!